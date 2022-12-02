Read full article on original website
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
SC Lede: South Carolina — The New Iowa
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for December 3, 2022: a look at a potential new Democratic presidential nomination calendar and what it means for South Carolina; comments from former UN ambassador and governor Nikki Haley about the midterm elections; the latest unemployment numbers; and more. We want...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Dutch Fork runs away from Fort Dorchester for South Carolina 5-A title
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes were clicking on all cylinders in their 47-10 dominant victory over the Fort Dorchester Patriots, Saturday, capturing the school's sixth South Carolina AAAAA state championship in the last seven years. Running back Jarvis Green led the way for ...
South Carolina business finds long-lost treasure of military family
When employees at Sunbelt Rentals headquarters happened to be cleaning out a closet, one of those moments came about in the form of a black and white four-by-six-inch photo.
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Newberry County mayors thank Cromer
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Sean Oulashin on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful beaches in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
South Carolina football in the SEC superlatives
There were many memorable moments for the South Carolina football team over the 2022 regular season, and there were some forgettable moments, too. Earlier this week, after each team completed their 12-game schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the superlatives, including things like most touchdowns scored in a game. Here, we’ll...
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
