Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Is it important that Democrats will no longer come to Iowa first?
Having set up Iowa Democrats for failure in 2020, the DNC is set to take away "first in the nation" from the Hawkeye State today as the Democratic National Convention's Rules and Bylaws Committee is meeting in Washington, D.C. to decide the future of the presidential nominating process. If you...
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
President Bush Orders Troops To Somalia On This Date In 1992
Today in 1783, General George Washington bade farewell to his officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York. In a choked voice, the departing chief commander of the Continental Army reportedly said, quote, "With a heart full of love and gratitude, I now take leave of you." Today in 1816, James...
Labor, Rail Advocates Picket President Biden During His Boston Visit
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — After President Biden issued an order to Congress mandating rail workers stick to a labor agreement this week, protestors gathered in Boston to demonstrate against the Command in Chief, who was visiting the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum and meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales Friday afternoon.
