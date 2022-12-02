Read full article on original website
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
NASDAQ
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides
WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback. The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index .MIEM00000CUS is up nearly 5% from its lows and notched its...
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
CNBC
Oil hits lowest since December 2021 on creeping economic uncertainty
Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales. Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $3.67, or 4.44%, to $79.01 a barrel, the...
The 'Powell pump' pushing the recent rally in the S&P 500 is over, and stocks may have further to fall as Fed moves and a looming recession keep investors away
The "Powell pump has been erased," and the S&P 500 has lost gains made over the week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, a City Index analyst said. Hotter-than-expected data are stoking worries the Fed will keep raising rates beyond a widely anticipated 5% terminal rate. It "remains to be...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 7, 2022 | Rates inch up ahead of next week's Fed meeting
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have ticked up slightly...
US futures flat as strong data dents hopes for a dovish Fed
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
CNBC
The Fed may wreck one of the greatest booms in history of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
Stocks fall with another interest rate hike expected from Federal Reserve
The Dow plunged over 480 points Monday as investors remain fearful the Federal Reserve could drive the economy into a recession with additional interest rate hikes. Dory Wiley, president and CEO of Commerce Street Holdings, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano on the implications of the Fed's next move.
msn.com
Gold futures end lower after ‘hot’ U.S. jobs report boosts the dollar, Treasury yields
Gold futures finished lower on Friday after a U.S. report showed a strong rise in monthly jobs growth, feeding expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue lifting interest rates. Just a day earlier, prices for gold had posted the largest one-day gain in more than two years, breaching...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
CNBC
Gold struggles for momentum as investors await further Fed cues
Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors looked to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was little changed at $1,770.46 per ounce, as of 0008 GMT. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to $22.13,...
