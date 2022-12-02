Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Indonesia's Highest Volcano Erupts Sending Plume Of Ash 50,000-Ft Into The Sky
A viral video on Twitter shows massive clouds of smoke as Indonesia's highest volcano erupted, sending a plume of ash about 50,000 feet into the sky. What Happened: Indonesia evacuated thousands of people living on the country’s main island, Java, to safety as “hot avalanches” of lava poured from the Mount Semeru volcano.
An experimental drug appears to slow memory loss in people with early Alzheimer's
In a large new study, an experimental Alzheimer's drug appeared to slow down the deadly disease. But as NPR's Jon Hamilton reports, the drug is not a cure and it carries some risks. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: The study's results were presented Tuesday at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting...
Encore: Infusions of antibodies used to treat COVID are being phased out
As new COVID variants rise in the U.S., antibodies are getting wiped off the list of treatments. NPR's Pien Huang explains why these infusion treatments didn't last and how scientists are searching for a new generation of antibodies that might. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Over the pandemic, more than 3 million...
With one dose, new drug may cure sleeping sickness. Could it also wipe it out?
In 2004, when physician Dr. Wilfried Mutombo began treating patients diagnosed with sleeping sickness, the available treatments were themselves horrific and sometimes deadly. "The widely available treatment then was an arsenic-based drug, and it was toxic. It could kill up to 5% of patients," he says. "I lost two of my patients. They were young, and that was a very bad experience.
What to know about the West's new efforts to slash Russia's oil revenue
The United States and its allies are about to deliver a double blow to Russia aimed at starving its oil revenues. First, the European Union will ban all seaborne imports of Russian oil, a move that takes effect Monday. Also, the U.S. and other members of the Group of Seven...
Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?
What does the world's most populous nation do now that its COVID policies are under stress? China has kept the number of COVID cases exceptionally low. In fact, its policy is called zero-COVID. The trouble is that cases are now well above zero, and protests are spreading against COVID restrictions. Many, many lives are at stake, not to mention one of the world's most important economies. So let's talk through the science with NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Good morning.
Why China's 'zero COVID' policy is finally faltering
For nearly three years now, China has had incredible success at keeping its number of COVID deaths relatively low. So far, the county has recorded only about 6,000 deaths among 1.4 billion people. By comparison, the U.S. has recorded more than a million deaths in a population of only 330 million.
Feminists are protesting against the wave of anti-feminism that's swept South Korea
Feminists in South Korea are planning to conduct nationwide protests against gender-based violence this weekend, the first to occur simultaneously in several major cities since the pandemic. It's a response to an anti-feminist wave that has swept across South Korea, creating a tense gender war where discourse around women's rights...
China's ex-leader Jiang Zemin, an influential reformer, has died at 96
Former Chinese leader and general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party Jiang Zemin died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua announced Wednesday. The cause of death was leukemia and multiple organ failure. Jiang was a divisive and colorful figure at the forefront of political life for...
Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S.
Impersonators paying for blue "verified" checkmarks. A decimated team of workers enforcing rules against hate speech and other violating posts. A mass reporting campaign by right-wing activists targeting political opponents. Under the chaotic changes unleashed by Elon Musk, Twitter users in the U.S. are confronting problems that have long plagued...
The U.S.'s 2022 World Cup run is over after falling to the Netherlands, 3-1
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. run at the 2022 World Cup has ended after the Netherlands defeated the U.S. 3-1 in the round of 16. The United States had never trailed in this tournament — with draws against Wales and England and the defeat of Iran in group play. But in the knockout stage — where teams must win or go home — none of that mattered.
FTX collapse offers lessons about the cyber risks of cryptocurrency investing
More fallout from the FTX crypto scandal. The former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is under investigation for financial crimes. But he and his lawyers, meanwhile, are also making allegations about hackers pilfering customers' digital cash. NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin is here to explain. Hey, Jenna. JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Hey there.
It's knockout time at the World Cup for the U.S. and Netherlands — only one moves on
DOHA, Qatar — When the U.S. men's national soccer team plays the Netherlands Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar, you would assume the pressure on both teams will be sky high. Because, this is it, right? The knockout stage, where ties are a thing of the past and...
Russia-Ukraine war live: three killed after explosion at Russian airfield; German chancellor warns west to avoid new cold war
Fuel tanker explodes at airfield near Ryazan; Olaf Scholz warns against ‘temptation’ to divide world into blocs
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0