Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rocketize: The War Of Meme Currencies
Meme currencies, which first appeared with the launch of Dogecoin in 2013, have since established themselves as a vital component of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Meme coins function similarly to other cryptocurrencies, making use of blockchain and related technology in the same ways. Certain blockchains that make use of smart contracts,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better buy and hold than TerraClassic (LUNC) and Ripple (XRP)
In traditional markets, investors buy and hold assets in the hopes that they will appreciate in value over time. However, in the cryptocurrency market, there are a variety of factors that can affect an asset’s price, making it difficult to predict its future value. So which cryptocurrency should you hold on to and which one should you sell?
bitcoinist.com
How Long Before Shiba Inu Price Hits Its Bottom? 3 SHIB Price Scenarios
The series of dips in Shiba Inu price has sent the community into a panic mode. Has the token already hit a bottom, or is the worst still on the horizon?. In this article, we analyze three price scenarios for Shiba Inu and how the token would react to them. We also take a look at Shiba Inu price predictions in the short and long term. Let’s dive in!
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?
Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
3 Unparalleled Stocks to Buy That Have Never Been This Cheap
These three leading companies are ripe for the picking and may never be this cheap again.
bitcoinist.com
Is this a Crypto Recovery, or Just The Calm Before a New Storm? 5 Top Crypto to Monitor Before 2023
The crypto market seems to have taken the green path, after undergoing a series of collapses and slowdowns this year. Does that mean the market is finally getting back on its feet? Or, is the worst yet to come?. Only time can tell. By the looks of it, a slow...
bitcoinist.com
Why are Crypto Prices Rising This Week? 5 Best Crypto to Buy Before 2023
Crypto prices are moving strongly this week, with Bitcoin rising by 3% and reclaiming the $17,000 level. A handful of altcoins are also performing better than Bitcoin, with Ethereum surging 8.5% to hit $1,300, Dogecoin surging 26% to hit $0.105, and Link climbing 12% to hit $7.55. With people questioning...
bitcoinist.com
Report Suggests Alameda Rescued FTX By Covering $1 Billion Trade Loss in 2021
The crash of FTX left the market in disarray after it halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy. Apart from FTX, other firms also filed for bankruptcy due to the loss of funds in the exchange. During the filing, the crypto market learned that the firm didn’t have a proper structure...
bitcoinist.com
3 Crypto Projects Attracting Buyers With Their Exciting Features: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Dogecoin
Cryptocurrencies have one major thing in common: they are built on the Blockchain. However, every cryptocurrency is unique and offers different features to users. While some cater to the needs of individual users, others cater to enterprise-level clients. In general, they all provide top-notch services, and by doing so, they...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin’s Impressive Presale Run Continues. Will It Be Able To Overtake Filecoin and Solana?
When considering market cap, popularity, and adoption rate, two of the most prominent cryptocurrencies are Filecoin (FIL) and Solana (SOL). Unique in their functionality, crypto assets have also provided investors with significant gains at various stages in the coin market’s history. The new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Continues To Decline – Why Is Dogeliens The Better Option?
In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin to Update Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio
Cryptocurrency investments require constant vigilance. Staying ahead of the curve can be challenging in such a rapidly evolving market. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework before jumping into any investment, so you can find the best possible possibilities and keep an eye out for fresh, intriguing ventures that could benefit from the next bull market. In this article, we’ll look at some meme token options.
bitcoinist.com
Copy-Trading On PrimeXBT: How To Earn More Than 4,000% ROI By Copying Top Traders
Gone are the days when anyone could invest a little money in the stock market or crypto and make a small fortune in a flash. The past year has been nothing but collapse, with major stock indexes falling into a bear market and crypto crashing by 80% or more. In...
bitcoinist.com
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What Delta Price Says
The Bitcoin “delta price,” which has acted as the bottom during previous cycles, may once again hold the answers for a cyclical low this time as well. Bitcoin Delta Price Currently Has A Value Of Around $12.8k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC...
bitcoinist.com
Moonbirds vs Ganja Guruz – Which NFT Collection Is Better?
Global sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached $12.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The popularity of NFTs has only risen over the past few years with even celebrities catching on to the trend. If you are new to the world of NFTs and are wondering how to start your investment journey, you can begin with simple research. Select a few of the top-performing NFTs like Moonbirds or Ganja Guruz, compare them, and then make a decision.
bitcoinist.com
New Cryptocurrency, Rocketize, Could Guarantee 100x Profit Like Ethereum And Litecoin At Their Peaks. Here’s Why
The 2022 crypto bear market rages on with crypto leaders Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) struggling to return to glory days as the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), gears up for a cryptocurrency market entry. At their peak, Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) helped holders achieve financial freedom. Both altcoins left...
bitcoinist.com
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains
Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Contagion May Have ‘Infected’ This Crypto Trading Firm That’s Now Facing A ‘Liquidity Issue’
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, may have felt the same sorrow as the thousands of investors who entrusted him with their money, but the misery seems to persist regardless of the excuses he offers. Thousands of unhappy investors are still unable to get a good night’s sleep because...
bitcoinist.com
Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022
While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Comments / 0