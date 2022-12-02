Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford on Being De-Aged for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Sequence: ‘First Time I’ve Seen It Where I Believe It’
The tentatively titled Indiana Jones 5 will go somewhere that few films have gone before. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will feature an opening sequence set in 1944, about eight years after the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in theaters in 1981. De-aging technology will be used to make Harrison Ford, now 80 years old, appear decades younger than he actually is.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
Harrison Ford Knocked out Several of His Own Teeth on ‘Gunsmoke,’ According to James Arness
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford starred in 'Gunsmoke' a couple of times, one of which found him with several of his teeth knocked out of his head.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’
Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ may have an 80 year-old hero, but the memes prove it’s down with the kids
42 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, and 15 on from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford will finally return to our screens one more time next summer when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters. The official subtitle was finally revealed last night at...
Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least
Whether people like it or not, moviegoers now live in an age where nostalgia and established franchises rule the box office. It's easier for folks to get excited about a sequel or the return of a classic character than it is for a new name to try and stake its claim on an opening weekend. And even then, nostalgic remakes or sequels tend to skirt the line between love letters to a franchise or shameless cash grabs capitalizing on a brand. Fans will typically be divided over a new nostalgic film.
See First Look at Harrison Ford in His Final Indiana Jones
We are finally getting our first look at Harrison Ford in his final Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer shows Ford in his characteristic “Indy” look with hat and all. But he’s got plenty of adventures and action scenes that will keep him busy. In the trailer, the dialogue comes fast and furious yet follows a familiar path. Ford still looks dashing as Jones, even after all these years. Let’s take a look at the trailer for this new movie.
Indiana Jones fans are ready to crack the whip again after seeing first trailer for ‘Dial of Destiny’
Now that the first trailer has dropped for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, fan reactions ranging from unabashedly stoked to cautiously optimistic have been pouring in. The first three films of the Harrison Ford-starring franchise are generally well-received and altogether considered one of the finest action movie trilogies of all time. However, the legacy of those well-loved movies was somewhat tainted amongst fans with the fourth installment, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
James Mangold Slams ‘Trolling A-Holes’ for Spreading False ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Rumors
When Lucasfilm announced that Harrison Ford would don his iconic bullwhip and fedora one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” fans immediately began to speculate about the future of the “Indiana Jones” series. Few franchises are so synonymous with a single actor, but in an era where no I.P. is ever truly dead, many wondered if Disney had plans to pass the baton to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter in the upcoming film. James Mangold is sick of that speculation. The filmmaker, who takes over for Steven Spielberg as the director of “The Dial of...
Keanu Reeves is back in new trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Lionsgate has dropped the trailer for the fourth chapter of its hit "John Wick" franchise. Once again, Keanu Reeves is back as the man in black. He's still on the run after the events of Chapter 3, when his ally Winston, played by Ian McShane, shot him off a roof to regain control of The Continental Hotel.
Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols
Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
In Brief: Harrison Ford in tease for first TV comedy 'Shrinking', and more
Deadline reports that Oscar-winning director Ang Lee will be helming Bruce Lee, with the filmmaker's son Mason Lee playing the titular martial arts icon. The film is a passion project for Ang Lee. "Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema," Ang Lee tells Deadline. "I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality."...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Brendan Fraser defends wearing prosthetics to play obese man in ‘The Whale’
Brendan Fraser has defended wearing prosthetics to play an obese man in The Whale. The actor stars in Darren Aronofsky’s new A24 film as Charlie, a reclusive writing instructor who weighs 600lbs. Fraser recently praised the process and said he would “absolutely” be willing to transform for another role...
Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud on Rom-Com ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Riverdale’ Final Season and ‘Aladdin 2’ Updates
Madelaine Petsch, the star of The CW’s hit teen drama “Riverdale,” and Mena Massoud, who brought Aladdin to life in Disney’s blockbuster remake, instantly clicked when they met first time as guests on the talk show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.” So, it felt like a natural fit to play (eventual) love interests in “Hotel for the Holidays,” a Christmas-themed romantic comedy. The Manhattan-set movie follows Petsch as a hotel manager who finds her attention torn between a guest (who also happens to be an ex-prince) and the resident chef (Massoud). It lands on Amazon Freevee, a free, ad-supported video...
