Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
The Hill

Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Say it ain’t so, Joe

One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

