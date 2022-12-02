BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As the election for Louisiana’s next governor creeps closer, all eyes are on Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Potential GOP candidates have indicated that they are awaiting the congressman’s decision on whether he will enter next year’s race as they consider their own possible gubernatorial bids. Most recently, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a written statement Thursday that his decision to run for the state’s highest position is dependent on Kennedy.

3 DAYS AGO