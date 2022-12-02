Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
In Biden's first state visit, French President Macron says U.S. must stand with democracies amid Russian aggression
French President Emmanuel Macron, standing beside U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, said the democracies once again must become "brothers in arms" amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Beyond military aggression, Macron said, the alliance must remain strong as democracy itself is being questioned around the world. Biden too...
President of the French Republic visits NOLA
The Biden administration will visit the city of New Orleans with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and his wife French First Lady Brigitte Macron to discuss cultural affairs.
Possible Louisiana gov candidates await Kennedy’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As the election for Louisiana’s next governor creeps closer, all eyes are on Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Potential GOP candidates have indicated that they are awaiting the congressman’s decision on whether he will enter next year’s race as they consider their own possible gubernatorial bids. Most recently, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a written statement Thursday that his decision to run for the state’s highest position is dependent on Kennedy.
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
The Very Last American State To End Slavery Waited Until 1901
Congress passed the 13th Amendment on January 31, 1865, and ratified it on December 6, 1865. Abolition talks started much earlier in 1777. Vermont outlawed the practice in its 1777 constitution. But the vague language allowed it to continue. (source)
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
How long will it be before historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi is replaced?
The West Pearl River bridge has been closed for months and is a lifeline for Coast drivers when I-10 traffic at the state line is backed up. The bridge will be reopen – eventually.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
Texas County Judge Asks Biden to Visit the Southern Border
Hidalgo County Judge Cortez asks President Biden to visit the Texas borderPhoto byTwitter. Hidalgo County is along the southern border of Texas and the judge invited President Joe Biden to visit. Judge Richard F. Cortez doesn’t want Biden to come for a drink or dinner, but the judge wants Biden to come up close and see the issue his county and other border cities are facing with migrants crossing the border.
French baguette now on UN’s cultural heritage list
The United Nations announced on Wednesday that the French baguette is now on UNESCO’s cultural heritage list.
The Romans Destroyed Their Republic in Partisan Warfare. We Might Too
In the Republic’s last decades, the Romans faced challenges that resonate today.
