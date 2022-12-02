ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Possible Louisiana gov candidates await Kennedy’s decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As the election for Louisiana’s next governor creeps closer, all eyes are on Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Potential GOP candidates have indicated that they are awaiting the congressman’s decision on whether he will enter next year’s race as they consider their own possible gubernatorial bids. Most recently, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder said in a written statement Thursday that his decision to run for the state’s highest position is dependent on Kennedy.
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WWL-AMFM

NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"

It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
Tom Handy

Texas County Judge Asks Biden to Visit the Southern Border

Hidalgo County Judge Cortez asks President Biden to visit the Texas borderPhoto byTwitter. Hidalgo County is along the southern border of Texas and the judge invited President Joe Biden to visit. Judge Richard F. Cortez doesn’t want Biden to come for a drink or dinner, but the judge wants Biden to come up close and see the issue his county and other border cities are facing with migrants crossing the border.

