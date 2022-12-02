Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
What’s new in Google Chrome 109 Beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the predominant browser these days, and it’s available on pretty much every device in every form factor. The company keeps things running smoothly with four-weekly updates. Some of these bring bigger changes while others are focused on adding new web technologies for developers to take advantage of. Chrome 109 brings enhancements in both areas, as you can look forward to more Material You progress and some new developer options.
Business Insider
How to clear cache on your iPhone to free up space and improve speed
You can clear the cache, history, and cookies on your iPhone to improve its speed and performance. Clearing your iPhone's app cache can also free up extra storage space. When you clear your iPhone's cache, you might get logged out of some websites and apps. Your iPhone holds two major...
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There is no shortage of PC cleaner and maintenance apps for Windows. Even if you are an older Windows user, you might remember apps like AVG Tuneup or CCleaner. These apps helped you clear out unnecessary clutter and even improve the overall performance by a tiny bit.
CoinTelegraph
Is Bitcoin the only crypto that will survive FTX? Interview with Bitcoin maximalist
The downfall of FTX and a number of other centralized finance platforms in 2022 reinforces the narrative that most of the crypto ecosystem will eventually collapse due to its centralization, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC) — at least according to Jeff Booth, a Bitcoin proponent and the author of The Price of Tomorrow.
CoinTelegraph
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
How to Create a Google Chrome Extension Part 2: Image Grabber
This is the second part of the article where I show how to create an Image Grabber Google Chrome Extension. The Image Grabber is an extension that allows extracting all or selected images from any web page, displayed in the Chrome browser, and downloading them as a single ZIP archive.
aiexpress.io
1Password announces passwordless authentication add-on for Chrome, Firebox and Edge
Passwords are enterprise safety’s weakest hyperlink. With a easy phishing or social engineering rip-off, a menace actor can harvest a consumer’s login credentials and acquire entry to protected data, which is why password administration suppliers wish to transfer towards passwordless authentication. Simply in the present day, 1Password introduced...
Google is done with Duplex on the Web
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 11 on VirtualBox 7.0
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 set a precedent for being the most difficult operating system to install. Apart from the high system requirements, it requires a TPM 2.0 chip and Secure Boot to install. Without that, you cannot try out Windows 11. Even if you have both these components in your system, running the new Windows operating system as a virtual machine is no easy feat.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices
Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
CoinTelegraph
XT.com lists TRI in its Main Zone
Singapore, Dec. 1, 2022 – XT.com, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Trillant’s TRI cryptocurrency on its platform in the Main Zone. The TRI/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 am UTC. In addition to the new listing, a $1 million-plus raffle event is being hosted by Trillant starting Dec. 1, 2022 and lasting four months. There will be four winners, one for each month, with each receiving a brand-new luxury sports car. Users will need to make a $500 purchase of Trillant’s tokens on XT.com or Coinstore, create a Trillant account, move their TRI tokens to their Trillant account, and stake them in the long-term, 52-week pool to qualify. For more details, please read the terms and conditions on the event page.
CoinTelegraph
Finally. Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum.
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
CoinTelegraph
AAX clients storm exchange's office in Lagos following operations halt
Nigerian customers of the crypto exchange AAX stormed the company’s office in Lagos and harassed its employees after the exchange halted withdrawals, according to a Dec. 3 report by a leading Nigerian news website. Although it's unclear when the assault happened, the Nigerian Blockchain Technology Association Stakeholders (SiBAN) decried...
