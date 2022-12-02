ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids

Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime

Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
InsideHook

Of Course the “Liver King” Was on Steroids This Entire Time

Well, there’s at least one thing Joe Rogan was right about this year: Brian “Liver King” Johnson does indeed have an “ass full of steroids.”. A YouTube channel called More Plates More Dates — which is operated by a fitness entrepreneur known only as “Derek” — dropped an hour-long video yesterday, exposing Liver King’s apparent rampant steroid abuse. Since mid-2021, the outlandish Instagram influencer has spent at least $200,000 on human growth hormone to maintain his rippling physique.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'

It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims

A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
wrestlingheadlines.com

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury

Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy

Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.

