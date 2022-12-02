Monday is the first day the college football transfer portal is officially going live, and Penn State will once again be expected to be a program that sees a handful of players enter their names in the NCAA database. Penn State could also benefit from pulling talent from the portal to fill some needs going into 2023. But as the transfer portal gains steam for the benefit of the student-athletes, there are growing concerns over how programs are treating it. Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked about some of his concerns with the transfer portal in today’s game, and...

21 MINUTES AGO