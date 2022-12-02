Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
worldboxingnews.net
Critics proven absolutely right after Tyson Fury wins shameful bout
Tyson Fury can have no complaints over criticism after his victory against Derek Chisora played out exactly how his detractors predicted. “The Gypsy King” dominated Derek Chisora to the point where his British rival could have suffered permanent damage. At one point, the fight was so one-sided many boxing...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
worldboxingnews.net
Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating
Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
worldboxingnews.net
Abel Mendoza to feature on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Abel Mendoza Undefeated Super Featherweight 33-0 Fights In South Korea. Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather weight title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles. It has been a dream of Mendoza to be feature in such an legendary fight card. Mendoza says Pacquiao was...
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis: The payback that cost a mental breakdown
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis defeated every man he ever faced. One in a weirder way than others. Discussing the strange bout, Lewis aired his thoughts on Oliver McCall’s infamous in-ring mental breakdown. Lewis, who lost for the first time in his career to McCall in 1994, avenged...
Comments / 0