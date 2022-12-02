'Evicted' exhibit displays harsh realities some Memphians face

An art exhibition focused on the American eviction crisis is coming to the Benjamin L. Hooks Library this month, courtesy of the Greater Memphis Housing Justice Project.

The multimedia exhibit “Evicted” explores the causes and consequences of housing insecurity through stories of American individuals and families experiencing eviction.

The exhibit was inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Princeton University sociologist Matthew Desmond. Matter Architecture Practice, MGMT and Unfurl Productions collaborated to create it.

“Evicted” features four simulated houses, each containing a video screen and infographics relating to the eviction crisis.

A 16-foot wall stands behind the constructed homes featuring a U.S. map with 3D cardboard boxes in various sizes. The size of each box pertains to the number of evictions in each state.

The exhibition was first displayed at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., in 2018.

The Greater Memphis Housing Project is a 501(c)(3) organization and partnership between the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis and the Memphis Public Interest Law Center. Its mission is to provide short- and long-term strategies to organize, educate, promote and implement policies to improve housing outcomes for renters and homeowners.

Shirley Bondon is the Black Clergy Collaborative’s executive director.

Bondon describes Memphis as an “eviction capital.” While the harsh reality of the eviction crisis is easy to ignore, she said it has a dramatic domino effect on each person and family affected.

“If you don’t have adequate housing, you can’t show up to work and be productive, so you’re likely to lose your job,” Bondon said. “For those who are unhoused and have children, where do they study? If you’re sleeping outside and get sick with no health care, you’re going to the emergency room, which can drive up health care costs.”

Bondon noted even for those not experiencing eviction, the exhibit shows the issue’s broad effect. It impacts not only unhoused people and families but also the entire community.

“For people who have never experienced eviction or have no one in their family who has, this exhibition helps to illustrate the harm that it does to individuals, families and the community in a way they probably would never experience,” Bondon said. “Eviction is not just about the individual or their family, it’s about the community because when someone’s evicted, it impacts every aspect of their life. We are all losing because of eviction.”

A recent study by the Legal Services Corp. found in a review of Shelby County court data from 2016 to 2019 that only 1.3% of eviction cases resulted in a clear ruling for the tenant or favorable outcomes for renters.

By contrast, the study showed landlords prevailed in their eviction cases 80% of the time.

In Tennessee, a landlord cannot legally evict a tenant without cause. Legal grounds to evict include not paying rent on time, staying after the lease ends, violating lease terms, violating health and safety codes and illegal activity. Despite this, proper notice must first be given before ending the tenancy.

There are currently 157,847 renters in Memphis. In the span of one week from Oct. 30, 2022, to Nov. 6, 2022, there were a total of 68 eviction filings city-wide, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Eviction hotspots in Memphis since July 2022 include Highland Hills Apartments in the 2800 block of Terri Crest Drive, Appling Lakes Apartments in the 7400 block of Martingale Crossing and The Park at Paisley on Braxton Court.

The Memphis Public Interest Law Center is a nonprofit public interest law firm formed in 2011. MPILC’s goal is to bridge the gap in legal services throughout Memphis by the provision of legal support, education and advocacy to underserved populations and issues.

Jamie Johnson is an attorney and principal officer with MPILC. Through her work, she sees up close what renters face in the courtroom.

“When I see the depth and breadth of the problem for our community members who are doing everything right, and they can’t survive by just working hard, providing for their kids, and paying their rent? I start to wonder what happens to Memphis,” Johnson said. “I feel like this is the crystal ball for 20 years from now because you can’t have this much trauma and instability and think things will be better for the next generation.”

The “Evicted” exhibit was first displayed at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., in 2018. (Courtesy National Building Museum)

Johnson says the exhibit will allow individuals who may not be familiar with eviction a first-hand look at the crisis and kickstart a community conversation for potential solutions.

“They designed an exhibition to engage conversation and transition that into question, answer, problem-solving and then action, which really appealed to me,” Johnson said. “We don’t need another Congressman to talk about the problem, we need to engage people because it is a community-wide problem.”

Chip Holliday is the regional manager for the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Holliday noted the library is an ideal place for the exhibit as it is already a place of refuge for those seeking shelter and a home base for 2-1-1 LINC , the most comprehensive database of human service resources in the Memphis area.

“LINC 211 is based at Central library, so a lot of people already dealing with or facing eviction are coming through this library,” Holliday said. “We’ve been directly involved in trying to help many people not get evicted over the past couple of years.”

Holliday noted while some Memphians may feel insulated from the housing crisis, the exhibit will prove just how dire circumstances are for those seeking to retain their home and shelter.

“A lot of people have this vague awareness in the back of their mind that this is happening in other places but don’t necessarily realize how much it’s happening here,” Holliday said. “For years, Memphis has been known as a place that has relatively affordable housing, so I don’t think many people fully understand the eviction crisis is coming home.”

“Evicted” is supported by a generous grant from the Avangrid Foundation. The exhibition is organized by the National Building Museum, where it was made possible by gifts from Amy Falls, Ford Foundation and the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation. The exhibition runs from Saturday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

