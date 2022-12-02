Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash near outlets in Poconos
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash near the outlets in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township, Monroe County. The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at routes 715 and 611, near the Crossings Premium Outlets. The Monroe County coroner says a male and a...
delawarevalleynews.com
Vehicle Chase By State Police Ends In Crash In Bensalem
It was about 11:00 PM last night when Pennsylvania State Police Troopers assigned to the Trevose barracks saw a driver do something they wanted to investigate further. When the trooper put his lights and sirens on, instead of pulling over, the driver sped away. With troopers close by, the car reached the area of Route 13 and Street Road, and the driver smashed into another car, before slamming into the Street Road bridge abutment. Fire crews were initially called for entrapment but most returned to quarters when the first company on scene determined that no one needed to be cut from either car.
One dead after late night crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
skooknews.com
One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight
One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
18-year-old arrested for car thefts
Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
sanatogapost.com
Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
Lower Macungie woman dies weeks after car crash, coroner says
An 81-year-old Lower Macungie Township woman has died from complications of blunt force injuries caused by a car crash, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio reported. Margaret E. Hilbert died early Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said. Hilbert was the...
Teen charged with manslaughter for fatal crash in Vestal
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old individual was arrested on Friday following an investigation into a vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Vestal last week. Police are saying that the 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle during the crash in the early hours of Nov. 24. The individual has since been charged […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
wesb.com
Two Structure Fires in Mt. Jewett Saturday
The Smethport Fire Department assisted Mt. Jewett with two structure fires in Mt. Jewett Friday night at 8. Fire departments were on the scene for 5 hours. At 12:07 AM Saturday, Smethport Station 2 Fire Police were dispatched to close Route 6 Westbound at Rt 59 in the Borough. A tractor trailer on Rt 6 near the fire scene attempted to turn around and became stuck blocking the entire highway, including fire apparatus attempting to reach the scene.
Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
Pedestrian struck and killed on Roosevelt Boulevard in NE Philadelphia
Police are investigating a fatal crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police: Three juveniles possibly facing felony charges in connection to thrown debris from overpasses
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- According to the Elmira Police Department, the three juveniles who threw debris from overpasses in Elmira have been released to their parents. Chief of Police Anthony Alvernaz said the juveniles used items from the railroad tracks which included small rocks used to fill railroad ties, to larger items like chunks of cement and bigger rocks to throw at passing cars.
Comments / 0