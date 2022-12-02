It was about 11:00 PM last night when Pennsylvania State Police Troopers assigned to the Trevose barracks saw a driver do something they wanted to investigate further. When the trooper put his lights and sirens on, instead of pulling over, the driver sped away. With troopers close by, the car reached the area of Route 13 and Street Road, and the driver smashed into another car, before slamming into the Street Road bridge abutment. Fire crews were initially called for entrapment but most returned to quarters when the first company on scene determined that no one needed to be cut from either car.

