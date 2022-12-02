ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

RM of BTS: “My whole twenties were an exhibition… but I chose to be a star”

“Untitled.” Go to an art gallery anywhere in the world and you’ll inevitably find that word on the wall. It’s a title with no intention of being one; an invitation to interpret a piece however the viewer sees fit. With any ‘Untitled’ work of art, there are no wrong answers and no definite conclusions.
BuzzFeed News

Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
American Songwriter

Joni Mitchell to Release Six Studio Albums as Vinyl Box Set

Joni Mitchell, along with Rhino Entertainment, have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab to release six of her studio albums as ultra disc one-step 180g 45 RPM 2LP vinyl box sets and hybrid SACDs. The new release spans Mitchell’s early-mid-70s period and includes Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the...
DC News Now

‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90

McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969, playing a friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long figure in the “Sesame Street” world.
iheart.com

Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Album, Tour With Ed Sheeran

102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to the KIA Forum on Friday (December 2). Holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, and more. Khalid joined us in The Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge to talk about...
Distractify

Metallica Proves That They're Still the Kings of Metal on "Lux Æterna"

If there's one undisputed king of heavy metal music nowadays, it goes without saying that its Metallica. The San Fransisco-based creation of vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich has taken the metal world by storm ever since its inception in 1981, and to this day, the band still commands the respect and adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
hiphop-n-more.com

Cordae Releases New Song & Video ‘Feel it In The Air’: Watch

Cordae has been teasing the release of new music for a few weeks now. And we’re glad he isn’t waiting until 2023 to drop it. The talented emcee has kick started his new run with a fresh song called ‘Feel it In The Air’ which also comes along with a music video.
Loudwire

Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’

's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
thebrag.com

Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...

