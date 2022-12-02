Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
BTS’ RM ‘Contained His Honest Feelings’ With Latest Solo Project ‘Indigo’
RM is being 'honest' with his latest solo project. Here's what we learned about the December 2022 release, 'Indigo,' created by the BTS member.
NME
RM of BTS: “My whole twenties were an exhibition… but I chose to be a star”
“Untitled.” Go to an art gallery anywhere in the world and you’ll inevitably find that word on the wall. It’s a title with no intention of being one; an invitation to interpret a piece however the viewer sees fit. With any ‘Untitled’ work of art, there are no wrong answers and no definite conclusions.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It
If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Jingle Ball 2022 with Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
One great way to enjoy the holidays is with some of the biggest artists in the industry. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts are touring across the U.S. this December to celebrate the festivities with everyone who attends. Some of the most popular music performers, such as Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow,...
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Dolly Parton teased her rock-and-roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today."
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year
Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
musictimes.com
'Thriller 40:' Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Returns To Billboard Top 10 After Over 3 Decades
Even decades after its initial release, Michael Jackson's album "Thriller" continues to see exceptional levels of success. The lauded record debuted at the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending December 3. Following the Nov. 18 release of its 40th anniversary reissue, "Thriller" shot up from...
Joni Mitchell to Release Six Studio Albums as Vinyl Box Set
Joni Mitchell, along with Rhino Entertainment, have partnered with Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab to release six of her studio albums as ultra disc one-step 180g 45 RPM 2LP vinyl box sets and hybrid SACDs. The new release spans Mitchell’s early-mid-70s period and includes Ladies of the Canyon, Blue, For the...
The Harry Styles Song That Has a ‘Visceral Effect’ on Lizzo
Harry Styles has several celebrity fans, including the 'Juice' artist Lizzo. Here's what she said about the inclusion of 'Falling' in her documentary.
‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90
McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969, playing a friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long figure in the “Sesame Street” world.
iheart.com
Khalid Talks About His Upcoming Album, Tour With Ed Sheeran
102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball presented by Capital One returned to the KIA Forum on Friday (December 2). Holiday spirit was in full swing thanks to a star-studded line-up, including acts like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, and more. Khalid joined us in The Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge to talk about...
Metallica Proves That They're Still the Kings of Metal on "Lux Æterna"
If there's one undisputed king of heavy metal music nowadays, it goes without saying that its Metallica. The San Fransisco-based creation of vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich has taken the metal world by storm ever since its inception in 1981, and to this day, the band still commands the respect and adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
hiphop-n-more.com
Cordae Releases New Song & Video ‘Feel it In The Air’: Watch
Cordae has been teasing the release of new music for a few weeks now. And we’re glad he isn’t waiting until 2023 to drop it. The talented emcee has kick started his new run with a fresh song called ‘Feel it In The Air’ which also comes along with a music video.
Paramore Tease Portion of Upcoming Song ‘The News’
's new album, This Is Why, isn't due until Feb. 10, but we may be getting another song before the calendar year closes. While the band has been playing the title track on their recent tour, a new TikTok shared from the group's account serves up a snippet of a new song apparently titled "The News."
Ringo Starr Copied a Famous 1960s Song for His Only Beatles Drum Solo
Ringo Starr copied a famous 1960s song to get the job done when he had to record his only Beatles drum solo.
1 of The Weeknd’s Songs Was Bigger Than The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’
The Beatles' "Hey Jude" was commercially overshadowed by songs by The Weeknd, Santana, Bruno Mars, Chubby Checker, and other artists.
thebrag.com
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Comments / 0