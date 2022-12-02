ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Oklahoma Sooners

Villanova and Oklahoma faced off twice in the 2015-16 season but both programs have gone through a complete overhaul since. Both teams lost legendary coaches - Villanova’s Jay Wright and Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger. Oklahoma hired former Loyola-Chicago coach and NCAA Tournament Cinderella, Porter Moser, while Villanova hired long-time assistant, Kyle Neptune.
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Chester (Boys)

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
vuhoops.com

Cam Whitmore a game-time decision, and is a starting lineup shakeup coming?

As Villanova prepares for its final opportunity to pick up a strong non-conference win with a big game against Oklahoma on Saturday, there may be a shakeup to the starting lineup. Projected top 10 NBA Draft pick Cam Whitmore, who has been out due to thumb surgery, also seems to...
WTAJ

Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000

Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin fights to the finish in PIAA-5A semifinal loss to Imhotep Charter

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Upper Dublin had no points on the board and trailed Imhotep Charter by three touchdowns late in the third quarter of their PIAA-5A state semifinal Friday night. It was an easy spot to roll over, accept the outcome and reflect on the success of the last four months.
PhillyBite

Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA

Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
PhillyBite

Best Restaurants in New Hope, Pennsylvania

- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PennLive.com

Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census

Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
fssfalcon.org

Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice

CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Shooting closes I-95; suspect in 2 carjackings deceased

The suspect in two carjackings and three attempted carjackings is dead after Delaware law enforcement "engaged" with him several times during a lengthy pursuit Friday. Delaware State Police said early Friday evening that they believe they have the deceased man's identity, but the investigation is ongoing. Delaware State Police Senior...

