Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill...
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Oklahoma Sooners
Villanova and Oklahoma faced off twice in the 2015-16 season but both programs have gone through a complete overhaul since. Both teams lost legendary coaches - Villanova’s Jay Wright and Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger. Oklahoma hired former Loyola-Chicago coach and NCAA Tournament Cinderella, Porter Moser, while Villanova hired long-time assistant, Kyle Neptune.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Chester (Boys)
Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
vuhoops.com
Cam Whitmore a game-time decision, and is a starting lineup shakeup coming?
As Villanova prepares for its final opportunity to pick up a strong non-conference win with a big game against Oklahoma on Saturday, there may be a shakeup to the starting lineup. Projected top 10 NBA Draft pick Cam Whitmore, who has been out due to thumb surgery, also seems to...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
easternpafootball.com
St. Joe Prep is heading to another PIAA Class 6A state final after sinking Garnet Valley 48-7
PHILADELPHIA — It’s technically a new destination since the PIAA state football championships will be played at Chapman Field, at Cumberland Valley High School this year, as opposed to Hersheypark Stadium, in Hershey. That doesn’t matter to St. Joseph’s Prep because every year the Hawks’ aim is the...
papreplive.com
Pottstown rolls over Downingtown East in opening game at Pottsgrove boys basketball Invitational
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> Pottstown had about five or six practices before the start of the boys basketball season where every member of the team was together. But on opening night at the Pottsgrove Falcons Invitational, everyone showed up. The Trojans took a lead in the first quarter and never looked...
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin fights to the finish in PIAA-5A semifinal loss to Imhotep Charter
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Upper Dublin had no points on the board and trailed Imhotep Charter by three touchdowns late in the third quarter of their PIAA-5A state semifinal Friday night. It was an easy spot to roll over, accept the outcome and reflect on the success of the last four months.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
PhillyBite
Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA
Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu
The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in New Hope, Pennsylvania
- Whether you are a local, visiting, or just passing through New Hope, Pennsylvania, you'll want to find some of the best restaurants in the area. We've got you covered. Located in the heart of New Hope, Pennsylvania, The Burgerly is a local burger joint that serves handcrafted burgers, hot dogs, and fries. It is considered the number one burger destination in the state of Pennsylvania. With its excellent service, bold flavors, and fresh ingredients, burgerly is a top-rated restaurant in New Hope. While Burgerly may be known for its burgers, the best thing about this restaurant is its service. It has a friendly staff and is located near Lenape Park. With its beautiful decor and well-cooked food, it is sure to leave its patrons satisfied.
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
fssfalcon.org
Breaking News: Wawa on 17th and Arch Closed Until Further Notice
CENTER CITY, PHILADELPHIA – After school on Friday, December 2nd, many Friends Select Upper School students started their journey to Wawa to acquire snacks before the Varsity Girls Basketball Game. When they arrived, the location on 17th and Arch was being guarded by police and employees. Two such students...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Shooting closes I-95; suspect in 2 carjackings deceased
The suspect in two carjackings and three attempted carjackings is dead after Delaware law enforcement "engaged" with him several times during a lengthy pursuit Friday. Delaware State Police said early Friday evening that they believe they have the deceased man's identity, but the investigation is ongoing. Delaware State Police Senior...
Atlantic City hosts ‘Christmas Vacation’ watch party with Clark Griswold
You can have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas in Atlantic City this holiday season by watching one of the biggest Christmas movies ever with one of the biggest actors in comedy history. On Dec. 17, the Tropicana Showroom at the Tropicana is having a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” followed by...
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
