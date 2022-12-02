Age is just a number and Kim Clijsters proved it again during the Champions Series event at The Heathrow Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The event featured one men's singles match, one women's doubles match and in case of a tie, there was a mixed doubles match ready. Former world no. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Kim Clijsters teamed up with Sam Querrey as former world no. 8 Jack Sock joined his forces with last year's US Open champion Leylah Fernandez.

11 HOURS AGO