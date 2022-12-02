Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Three former Juventus stars had refused to sign agreement for delayed wages
Following last Monday’s shocking events, more details are emerging to the scene regarding Juve’s chaotic financial planning, especially during Fabio Paratici’s reign between 2018 and 2021. With the investigators putting the entire management under great scrutiny, all the members of the board decided to resign, including club...
Yardbarker
Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France
Rudy Gobert sent down an ultimatum for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on whether he wants to play for France either in the FIBA World Cup 2023 or the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid acquired citizenship in two countries. Born in Cameroon, the 28-year-old earned his French and American nationalities, but Gobert says it's up to the big man to decide.
Yardbarker
39-years-old Clijsters beats US Open finalist Fernandez in Orlando
Age is just a number and Kim Clijsters proved it again during the Champions Series event at The Heathrow Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The event featured one men's singles match, one women's doubles match and in case of a tie, there was a mixed doubles match ready. Former world no. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Kim Clijsters teamed up with Sam Querrey as former world no. 8 Jack Sock joined his forces with last year's US Open champion Leylah Fernandez.
