capecod.com
Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
capecod.com
Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Firefighters battled a large mulch fire in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to Blacksmith Farms at 716 Blacksmith Shop Road shortly after noon. Two engines remained on scene for an extended time wetting down the pile. Falmouth Police reported that Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in the area and for motorists to avoid the area.
high-profile.com
Dellbrook|JKS Breaks Ground on Banking Center
Plymouth, MA – On Nov. 17, Dellbrook|JKS broke ground alongside The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Cape Cod 5) on its new flagship location in West Plymouth. The Cape Cod 5 Banking Center, designed by Smook Architecture & Urban Design, Inc, will operate as a full-service banking facility, as it further expands into the region.
capecod.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the...
capecod.com
Hyannis Roadwork Continues Friday
HYANNIS – Traffic will be alternating along one lane Friday at the intersection between West Main Street and Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis. From 7 am to 3:30 pm, contractors will be performing soil boring in preparation for intersection improvements next year, which will include new traffic signals. Barnstable...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were […]
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
capecod.com
Transportation Industry Still Hurting for Drivers
HYANNIS – At the national and local level, transportation services are in need of drivers this season as a pandemic-era decline in bus operators continues. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen said that to help attract drivers, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus paid after 90 days, as well as a faster track to the highest salary level.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
capecod.com
Authorities Identify Pilot Killed In Falmouth Plane Crash
BOSTON (AP) — Police have identified a pilot who was killed Friday when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod. The Massachusetts State Police say 83-year-old Carl Willis was flying the single-engine plane when it crashed in a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The pilot’s wife was a passenger...
whdh.com
Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Local business owner relies on quality and community to reopen his doors
DEDHAM, Mass — The past few years have been challenging to say the least for small business owners. Most had to close their doors and then hiring back staff was another hurdle. But a Dedham business owner said his dedication to the community and quality products helped keep his business running.
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio
WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
