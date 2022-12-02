Read full article on original website
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Gophers to play Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team is going bowling in New York City after the Gophers were chosen to take on Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29
Reports: Cincinnati to Hire Louisville’s Scott Satterfield
The Bearcats and their new coach reportedly agreed to a deal on Sunday night.
Paul Finebaum admits he was wrong about Jim Harbaugh
Following ESPN’s reveal of the College Football Playoff final four and the entire top 25, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum went on record to admit he was wrong about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything quite like this,” Finebaum said. “And yeah, I’ve...
