Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
South Korea vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
South Korea and Portugal faced off in their final group stage matches. Portugal got the scoring kicked off early as Ricardo Horta scored in the 5th minute. Portugal would have another chance to score later in the half by way of Cristiano Ronaldo but he couldn’t put it into the net. Korea would answer when Kim Young-gwon scored in the 27th to bring the score to 1-1. Ronaldo would be subbed out early in the second half. South Korea got a few chances on goal off in the second half but nothing went through. South Korea would take the lead in stoppage time after Hwang Hee-chan scored on a beatuful pass from Son Heung-min. Korea won 2-1.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
South Korea stuns Portugal late to reach last 16, knock Uruguay out of World Cup
There was another shocker at the 2022 World Cup as South Korea pipped Uruguay for a place in the round of 16. South Korea went from the bottom of Group H to second place after Hwang Hee-chan's dramatic stoppage-time goal secured a stunning 2-1 victory over group winner Portugal on Friday.
Optimistic England fans warned Senegal ready to make history at World Cup
England have been warned Senegal are preparing to make history when the Three Lions face the “best in Africa” at the World Cup.Fans from the west African nation have been creating a party atmosphere in Qatar by dancing, singing and drumming ahead of Sunday’s last 16 tie.England supporters in Qatar are optimistic about progressing to the quarter-finals given the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions are missing former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane through injury.But the Lions of Teranga still have a number of top players in their ranks, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, his Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford...
Is South Korea vs Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
South Korea are aiming to defeat Portugal and secure a spot in the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup, though they’ll need a hand along the way.Portugal’s narrow victory over Ghana and following win against Uruguay has guaranteed them a place in the knockout phases of the world championship, but another place in Group H is still up for grabs.South Korea, having drawn 0-0 with Uruguay and come up agonisingly short in a 3-2 loss to Ghana, can still progress here, but it won’t be straightforward.To advance, Son Heung-min and his teammates must beat Portugal by a two-goal...
Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Serbia and Switzerland faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Switzerland started off hot, as Xherdan Shaqiri took matters into his own hands and scored a goal in the 19th minute. However, Serbia was not intimidated and responded with two goals thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic. In the 44th minute, Breel Embolo found the back of the net to tie the game, 2-2. Early in the second half, Remo Freuler scored to give Switzerland the 3-2 victory.
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Real Estate Portfolio
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of soccer’s all-time greatest players. He is the game’s highest scorer on record and has been a super athlete from the beginning, when an 18-year-old Ronaldo became “the most expensive teenager in British football history” after Manchester United paid roughly $15 million for his transfer to the team. Currently a free agent, he was reportedly offered a $207 million-per-year deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC.
Argentina vs Australia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup glory remains on track after Argentina overcame a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia to escape their group in style. Victories over Mexico and Poland ensured Lionel Scaloni's men in fact ended up topping Group C, and reminded the world why they were so hotly tipped prior to the tournament kicking off.
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse at risk of missing England clash
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is at risk of missing his side's clash with England due to illness.
World Cup 2022 result: Argentina advance to quarterfinals as Lionel Messi scores in win over Australia
Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina dreams alive after scoring in 1,000th game
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It just had to be him. On his 1,000th appearance...
Thibaut Courtois slams Belgium and backs Spain for 2022 World Cup glory
Real Madrid and Belgium star Thibaut Courtois has launched a scathing attack on the Red Devils following their 2022 World Cup exit. Belgium crashed out of Group E, despite being tipped as one of the tournament favourites in Qatar, with Roberto Martinez’s side picking up just four points from three games.
Argentina vs. Australia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Australia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one for both teams until Lionel Messi decided to shake things up. Messi scored in the 35th minute and gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the first half. Argentina wasn’t done there, as Julián Álvarez added a goal of his own in the 57th minute. Australia would claw back as Craig Goodwin scored off a deflection. Australia had late chances but couldn’t score and Argentina would go on to win by the 2-1 final.
