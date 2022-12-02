ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
Yardbarker

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions. He has had a great start to...
FOX Sports

NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks navigating trade landscape

The NBA trade wind rumors are markedly light, as the 2022-23 season reaches the first-quarter turn and gale forces are not forecast, even with the arrival of Dec. 15, when free agents signed during the offseason are eligible to be moved. But there are teams, in the estimation of scouts,...
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will be without point-forward Ben Simmons against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Brooklyn. Simmons, who is dealing with a left lateral calf strain, is slated to miss his third straight game with the injury. The Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters that Simmons will be reassessed after the third-game mark.
sneakernews.com

Kobe Bryant’s Nike Air Flight Huarache “Away” PE Releasing In 2023

Kobe Bryant’s sneaker “free agency” period that fell in between his time with adidas and Nike was one to remember. An onslaught of Player Exclusives appeared on the Black Mamba’s feet, spanning several brands such as Nike, Reebok, and Jordan. While we may remember the Air Jordans and even some of Allen Iverson’s signature shoes, there were plenty of understated issues like this classic Air Flight Huarache.

