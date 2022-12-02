Manchester United face competition for Portugal star Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have lowered their asking price for Joao Felix to £86million, putting Manchester United on high alert ahead of the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror , United are set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for the talented Portuguese international.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their forward line after the dramatic departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.

Ronaldo was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to Old Trafford last year but proceeded to alienate the club hierarchy, and many supporters, with his antics.

He failed to report for pre-season training as he pushed for a move to a club competing in the Champions League and left the ground early when he wasn’t brought on as a substitute.

The simmering tension finally came to a head with an interview he gave criticising his treatment by the club, the owners’ lack of ambition and new manager Erik ten Hag.

In the aftermath, Ronaldo’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent, leaving Man United in need of another attacking option.

They have been long-term admirers of Felix, who burst onto the scene at Benfica in the 2018-19 season, scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances as a teenager.

That led to a £113 million move to Atletico Madrid that made him the fourth most expensive footballer in history behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Philippe Coutinho.

Despite winning the league title in his second season in Spain, Felix hasn’t been able to replicate his best form under the combustible Diego Simeone.

They recently clashed over an incident that saw the 23-year-old sent out to warm up three times without being brought on against Club Brugge in the Champions League group stage.

Felix, who scored for Portugal in a 3-2 win over Ghana at the World Cup last week, is keen to leave and Atletico finally seem willing to compromise on the fee.