capecod.com

Vehicle fire extends to residence in Eastham

EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
capecod.com

Firefighters battle mulch fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Firefighters battled a large mulch fire in Falmouth Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to Blacksmith Farms at 716 Blacksmith Shop Road shortly after noon. Two engines remained on scene for an extended time wetting down the pile. Falmouth Police reported that Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in the area and for motorists to avoid the area.
capecod.com

Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
capecoddaily.com

Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com

Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completed

PROVINCETOWN – The Outer Cape Energy Storage System project in Provincetown is complete, according Eversource officials. Eversource and community leaders will celebrate the close of the project Friday. The project wrapped up testing in September. The system will provide emergency power to Provincetown customers in case of outage, staying...
theweektoday.com

Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash

An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
whdh.com

Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
WCVB

Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash

FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
capecod.com

Transportation Industry Still Hurting for Drivers

HYANNIS – At the national and local level, transportation services are in need of drivers this season as a pandemic-era decline in bus operators continues. Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Deputy Administrator Kathy Jensen said that to help attract drivers, they are offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus paid after 90 days, as well as a faster track to the highest salary level.
WCVB

Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Boston

A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.

"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?

A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.

