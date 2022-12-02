Read full article on original website
Bishop McDevitt overcomes penalties to rout Crestwood, advance to second-straight state title game
Bishop McDevitt vs. Crestwood in the PIAA 4A Football semifinal — Most times a team is flagged 17 times for 165 yards, it doesn’t escape a state semifinal game with a win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a...
Penn State wrestlers take down Lehigh, 24-12; freshmen deliver but Michael Beard downs Max Dean
BETHLEHEM — Cael Sanderson might not have seen everything he wanted to see during Penn State’s first double-dual wrestling weekend that the Lions capped off on Sunday with a 24-12 victory over in-state rival Lehigh, but seeing a 3-0 record in early December and the team’s 31st straight victory overall is good enough for now.
Duce Middleton’s 18 points not enough for West Perry against Upper Perkiomen
Duce Middleton scored 18 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for West Perry in a 48-37 loss to Upper Perkiomen. Josiah Twigg added 10 points for the Mustangs (0-2).
Harvest finished, Philly-area winery owner begins ‘100-day march’ to prep for next cycle
There’s no “hook” to this story; nothing specific in terms of an event or development. It’s December and every Pennsylvania winery at least in the vineyard is settling down for its winter nap, including at Va La Vineyards, in Avondale, along Gap Newport Pike in Chester County.
Lone PSU student arrested protesting Proud Boys event could face criminal charges, expulsion
A Penn State student arrested during a protest against a Proud Boys event in October is facing criminal charges and possible expulsion just weeks ahead of his scheduled graduation. Bram Woolley of Allentown heads to criminal court and is poised to have his academic fate decided next week by the...
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles Free Live Stream (12/4/22): How to watch NFL, channel, time, odds
Fresh off its 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles play host to Tennessee Sunday in a 1 p.m. showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense continues to surge. Hurts turned in 157 rushing yards vs. the Packers. RB Miles Sanders chipped in 143 stripes, but the franchise that ranks third in scoring will face a tougher test Sunday.
Hurts throws for 3 TDs, runs for another as Eagles rout Titans
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Hurts has...
One man dead in overnight Lancaster County crash
One person died at the scene of a West Hempfield Township crash early Saturday morning, according to LancasterOnline. Dispatch reports said first responders arrived at Prospect and Garfield Roads at around 1 a.m., LancasterOnline said. ABC27 said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said a man died due to the crash...
Expect major delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT has announced that work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime lane restrictions that could cause major delays. Work includes removing and repainting pavement markings in advance of a...
‘Immigrant communities are welcome here’: Philly stands strong on sanctuary as Gov. Abbott sends buses from Texas
PHILADELPHIA — So far five unscheduled buses carrying more than 200 immigrants from Texas have pulled up in Philadelphia, targeted by Gov. Greg Abbott because it’s a sanctuary city. The biggest surprise to activists here? That it took him so long. Because Philadelphia is not just a sanctuary...
As 5 buses of migrants arrive, Philly stays strong on sanctuary status
