Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: A chat with the voice of Bishop McDevitt football and breaking down semifinal weekend

Penn State won nine of the 10 bouts against Rider Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey, but the one that got away will open wrestling fans’ eyes nationwide. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 37-3 victory over the Broncs before 3,229 people at CURE Insurance Arena, were unable to secure a shutout after Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird upset No. 1 Max Dean 3-1 with a takedown in 14 seconds into the sudden victory overtime period at 197 pounds.

2 DAYS AGO