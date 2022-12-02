Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
Knox Pages
Flu cases increasing in Knox County; flu shots still available
MOUNT VERNON -- If it seems like there are a lot of people who are sick right now – it’s because there are. Knox Public Health is reporting a significant increase in reported cases of seasonal influenza. Since the beginning of November, the number of reported flu cases – those confirmed by a laboratory test – is five times higher than this time a year ago and even higher than pre-pandemic years.
crawfordcountynow.com
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
wosu.org
Licking County reports spike in non-fatal overdoses
Licking County health officials are warning about a spike in non-fatal drug overdoses, after the county recorded three uses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone in a 24-hour period. "We have some monitoring systems in place to monitor for overdoses, and they exceeded the threshold," Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
Tuscarawas County fatal fire ruled arson, $5K reward offered for information
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Investigators have ruled that a fire that resulted in the death of a woman in New Philadelphia is arson and are asking for your help to identify those responsible. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
cleveland19.com
49-year-old man killed in head-on Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Burbank man was killed in a head-on crash in Congress Township of Wayne County on Friday evening. Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Pleasant Home Road, while a green 1999 Ford F-350 was traveling westbound.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
cwcolumbus.com
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
cleveland19.com
Mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old son, Stark County Sheriff says
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The shooting of a 23-year-old Canton Township woman on Friday was determined to be accidental, according to Stark County Sheriff George Maier. The shooting happened at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 4100 block of Lincoln Street East in Canton Township, according to a department Facebook post.
Police: Lancaster woman responsible for dozens of Instacart thefts in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
