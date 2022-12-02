‘It would be special for all of us’: Steel-High, Harrisburg, Trinity, Bishop McDevitt all eyeing state title appearances

Read full article on original website
Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College
ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.
Kyle Williams Jr. banks 263 rushing yards, leads Harrisburg back to Class 6A championship round
ALTOONA – Harrisburg knew this was a formidable opponent. State College had proved its mettle weeks ago and entered Saturday’s 6A semifinal with an unblemished report card. But once the Cougars’ fuse was lit, however, that prompted a volcanic shift at Mansion Park Stadium that the Little Lions...
Wayne Fletcher II drops 18 points in Central Dauphin’s win against Manheim Township
Wayne Fletcher II carried the Central Dauphin Rams Saturday in their 58-46 win against Manheim Township. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup
Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
Live scores from Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs: Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt headed to state (12/2/2022)
It’s win and you are in as Pennsylvania’s high school football teams scrap it out in the state semifinals with championship dreams. Scores below are user generated. See one that is incorrect? Let us know at blinder@pennlive.com. CAN’T SEE THE SCOREBOARDS BELOW? CLICK HERE. CLASS A. CLASS...
‘It’s been special’: Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. hopes to add to remarkable run with win semifinals win over State College
Kyle Williams Jr. was talking Thursday about how he hoped all the Harrisburg-area teams left in the state semifinals could make it through to Cumberland Valley.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Alexis Ferguson’s 20 points help Central Dauphin down Penn Manor in tip-off tournament
Central Dauphin’s girls basketball team played in a tip-off tournament game on Saturday against Penn Manor and absolutely dominated in the win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Staver, White, Beam and Minor lead Shippensburg girls basketball past East Pennsboro
DILLSBURG - Shippensburg bounced back on day two of the Northern York Tip-Off Tournament with a 60-31 consolation game win over East Pennsboro. Four Greyhounds - Elke Staver, Payton White, Acasia Beam and Ryleigh Minor - finished with double figures. Staver led the way with 16, Beam and Minor both collected 14, and White added 10.
East Pennsboro boys edges Boiling Springs in Paul Corby Invitational consolation
After a defeat in the opening ladder of the Paul Corby Invitational at Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro’s boys basketball team has broken into the win column. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Panthers were able to edge the host Boiling Springs Bubblers...
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic
Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Penn State wrestlers take down Lehigh, 24-12; freshmen deliver but Michael Beard downs Max Dean
BETHLEHEM — Cael Sanderson might not have seen everything he wanted to see during Penn State’s first double-dual wrestling weekend that the Lions capped off on Sunday with a 24-12 victory over in-state rival Lehigh, but seeing a 3-0 record in early December and the team’s 31st straight victory overall is good enough for now.
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg
Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
New Steel-High girls basketball coach Marc Jones looks to grow program and numbers
Marc Jones might be the new Steel-High girls basketball coach, but he is no stranger to the program. The 43-year-old has spent the past six seasons working as an assistant under Jeff Chisholm, who ended a 16-year-run with the program when he took over Harrisburg’s program in the offseason.
Hailey Irwin leads the way as Northern takes down Carlisle in tip-off tournament title win
DILLSBURG - When you think Northern athletics, you think tough, gritty kids who get after it. And that certainly appears to apply to the Polar Bears girls basketball squad after they scrapped their way to a 42-21 win over Carlisle Saturday in the title game of the Northern York Tip-Off tourney.
Mason Blazer’s blazing fourth quarter leads Middletown past Littlestown
Mason Blazer led the way Saturday as Middletown opened its season with a 60-50 win over Littlestown. Blazer finished with 28 points.
Duce Middleton’s 18 points not enough for West Perry against Upper Perkiomen
Duce Middleton scored 18 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for West Perry in a 48-37 loss to Upper Perkiomen. Josiah Twigg added 10 points for the Mustangs (0-2).
Penn State extends Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown first college offer.
Harrisburg head football coach Cal Everett said that his freshman right tackle Kevin Brown would definitely be playing on Saturdays in four years. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That prognostication proved strong on Friday, as the 6-foot-5, 230-pound lineman announced on Twitter that...
