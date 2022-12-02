Read full article on original website
Canton falls to Steel-High on late TD in state semifinals
SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WETM) – The Warriors had their season come to an end in the state semifinals for the second straight year in a thriller on Friday. The Canton football team lost to Steel-High 28-21 in the PIAA Class A state semifinals on Friday in Shamokin in a game that went down to the final […]
‘I’ve been dreaming about this’: Ronald Burnette’s game-winning TD advances Steel-High to state championship game
SHAMOKIN— With just 34 seconds left on the clock and the scored tied at 21, Ronald Burnette took a deep breath just before he took a handoff from his quarterback, Alex Erby, on Canton’s 10-yard line. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Southern Columbia’s Barnes, Wisloski run wild against Trinity in Class 2A football semifinal
SELINSGROVE – It should be noted that Southern Columbia has claimed the last five PIAA Class 2A football titles. And despite Trinity’s grit and determination Friday, nothing was going to stand in the Tigers’ way of running back to Pa.’s championship round.
Reece Brown scores 24 in varsity debut as Trinity downs Selinsgrove, 77-52
Freshman Reece Brown got his varsity hoops career off to a pretty, good start Friday to help lead Trinity to a dominant, 77-52, win over Selinsgrove.
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
Perry and Walizer claim Top Hat crowns; Perry OW
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – They saved the best for last at the Williamsport High School gym Saturday night, the final round of the annual Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament. It’s rare that two PIAA champions will go head-to-head but that happened in the 139 pound final where AAA champion Dalton Perry from Central Mountain took on AA champion Scott Johnson of Muncy.
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
Academy Award winner makes guest appearance at local high school
A group of Williamsport High School seniors were treated to a special guest this week: Academy Award Winner Tom Woodruff Jr. The 12th grade English class, taught by Spring Moore, had just completed Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Woodruff led discussion as the class viewed and discussed a variety of images of monster iterations over time, as well as several film clips, and explored the differences between Shelley’s novel and the “monster” versions in popular culture and film adaptations. Woodruff, a Loyalsock High School and Lycoming College grad, made a career in Hollywood with creature creation and effects, having worked on films such as Terminator, Predator, Alien Resurrection, and Escape from Witch Mountain. In 1992, he won an Academy Award for Best Special Effects for his Death Becomes Her.
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
Late-night fire destroys home in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple departments responded late Saturday to a structure fire in Painted Post that left the entire building charred. The fire occurred at a residence at 22 Clark Street in Painted Post sometime around or after 8 p.m. According to Painted Post Fire Department, fire crews were called and responded at […]
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Welts on arm help link man to assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Dietrich new KC board president
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – David Dietrich, a relative newcomer to the Keystone Central School Board, is the board’s new president. Dietrich, representing the district’s Region VI (Lock Haven Second/Third Wards, Allison Township) was elected in a split vote at the board’s reorganizational meeting Thursday night.
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
