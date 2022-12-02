Read full article on original website
Tompkins Community Bank Celebrates “Banksgiving” with Donations to Local Nonprofits
In its ongoing dedication to strengthening the communities it serves across Pennsylvania, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading. The bank has donated a total of $45,000 over the past three years through the Banksgiving program to help local nonprofits fight food insecurity right here at home.
Jackman is flying high with a Penn State Berks mechanical engineering degree
When Jeff Jackman enrolled in the Air Force, he wasn’t aware of the educational benefits he was earning through the G.I. Bill. While enlisted, he earned an associate degree in air and space operations technology, and after completing his service, he decided to build on his experience and enroll at Penn State Berks. Jackman will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering on Thursday, Dec. 15.
