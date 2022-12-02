In its ongoing dedication to strengthening the communities it serves across Pennsylvania, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading. The bank has donated a total of $45,000 over the past three years through the Banksgiving program to help local nonprofits fight food insecurity right here at home.

