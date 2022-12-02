Read full article on original website
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man, James Kollie Jr., has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family...
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
Barnesville wins first state football title
(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
‘She’s a fighter’: Mapleton mom battling brain tumors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ashley Hoppe is a 39-year-old mom, wife and a beloved member of the Mapleton community, and she is facing a battle against four brain tumors. “Uneasy diagnosis to take,” said Ashley Hoppe. “It was just going in for a follow up to see how things were going and learned that it had grown back.”
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2. Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later...
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County
(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
