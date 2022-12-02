ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN Fear & Greed Index In 'Greed' Zone After November Jobs Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone following the release of nonfarm payrolls data. Labor data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 in November, higher than market estimates of 200,000. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested the central bank could begin easing...
Russian EV Firm Whoosh Plans $400M IPO: Report

Whoosh, the Russian electric vehicle company, said it could be valued at $400 million through the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, Reuters reported, will be the first in the Russian market since its Ukraine invasion. Whoosh’s IPO is likely to give a definite idea about Russia’s capital markets...

