PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
David Osborne: Shapiro should follow Tennessee's lead on dealing with unions
After contributing nearly $11 million to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign, executives of Pennsylvania’s biggest labor union will surely expect a return on their investment. But for Shapiro, fulfilling those expectations would be a grave mistake, as the incoming governor can learn by studying contrasting examples from Illinois and Tennessee.
Editorial: Creative solutions needed for homeless crisis
According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, there are about 15,000 Pennsylvanians who don’t have a home on any given day. They might be the stereotypical homeless — people making do on the streets of a city like Pittsburgh. They might be the people you would never know are unhoused — the ones who sleep in their cars or cobble together a pattern of couch surfing and cheap motels. The problem looks very different in some areas versus others.
Former Jeannette/Hempfield wrestler Ethan Berginc off to perfect start for Army
Ethan Berginc’s college wrestling career is off to a perfect start. Literally. Berginc, a freshman at Army who attended Jeannette and wrestled in a co-op with Hempfield, went unbeaten through his first 12 matches with the Black Knights. The run included a sudden-victory triumph over the then-No. 7 wrestler in the 125-pound weight class, Oregon State’s Brandon Kaylor.
After wholesale changes, new coach excited to see what Chartiers Valley girls can do
The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team in 2022-23 will definitely look different than it has the past four seasons both on the court and on the bench. That may even be an understatement. The past four seasons have gone tremendously well for the Colts. Under the direction of longtime coach...
South Hills Record girls basketball preview: Teams look to continue to build
Basketball season is underway. Here’s a look at the three girls teams in the South Hills Record coverage area:. Baldwin lost a big part of last year’s team when leading scorer Morgan Altavilla graduated in the spring. A highly energetic 5-foot-6 guard and four-year varsity starter, Altavilla led...
South Hills Record boys basketball preview: Baldwin boys thinking big
Basketball season is underway. Here’s a look at the three boys teams in the South Hills Record coverage area:. Baldwin boys basketball coach Jeff Ackermann has lofty expectations for 2022-23. “Our goals this year are to continue to move the program forward,” Ackermann said. “We want to compete for...
After showing flashes last season, Chartiers Valley boys look to return to contention
Two seasons ago, the Chartiers Valley boys basketball team was a WPIAL finalist. The Colts went 22-4 with that fourth loss a defeat at the hands of New Castle in the district title game. That group was led by Brayden Reynolds, now at Farleigh Dickinson, and had a senior class...
