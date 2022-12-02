According to the Department of Community and Economic Development, there are about 15,000 Pennsylvanians who don’t have a home on any given day. They might be the stereotypical homeless — people making do on the streets of a city like Pittsburgh. They might be the people you would never know are unhoused — the ones who sleep in their cars or cobble together a pattern of couch surfing and cheap motels. The problem looks very different in some areas versus others.

