Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
After Elon Musk took over Twitter and introduced a surge of new policies regarding verification and impersonation, Mark Cuban is giving the fellow billionaire advice on how to fix the app. With Musk’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, anyone can buy a blue check mark and become verified...
CNBC
Mark Cuban rejected these ‘Shark Tank’ founders in less than 2 minutes: ‘Dumbest marketing move ever’
Investors often reject startups for sloppy pitches or unprofitable business models. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban left a deal in less than two on-screen minutes for a different reason: the "dumbest marketing move ever." The company in question, a Los Angeles-based car air freshener company...
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
MSNBC's Chris Hayes complained about Elon Musk's handling of Twitter in an guest essay for the New York Times, saying his "worst fears" have been realized.
Twitter erupts after Elon Musk mocks CNN with satirical chyron about threats to free speech
Twitter users praised and lambasted Elon Musk after the tech billionaire posted a satirical headline that mocked CNN over free speech concerns on Twitter.
Left-wing journos attack reporter Matt Taibbi for exposing Musk’s Twitter files
Mainstream news reporters — in lockstep with Democratic strategists — rushed to social media to smear journalist Matt Taibbi as a “sad” “fraud” as he released his bombshell report on political censorship at Twitter. “Matt Taibbi…what sad, disgraceful downfall,” Daily Beast columnist and New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali posted. “Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth.” On Friday, billionaire Elon Musk — who vowed to give the social media giant a free-speech overhaul when he bought it last month — released to Taibbi a shocking collection of inside correspondence proving that Democrat insiders leaned on Twitter’s censors to...
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
CNET
Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back
Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
Elon Musk slams New York Times for its silence on Twitter censorship report
Elon Musk blasted the New York Times Saturday for its refusal to cover the ongoing firestorm over political censorship at Twitter — damning the newspaper as a “lobbying firm for far-left politicians.” The slam came in response to a tweet from conservative radio host Clay Travis, who had posted that “not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release” that dropped Friday had appeared in the Gray Lady’s pages or on its website. “That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians,” Musk responded. The bombshell report documenting Democratic pressure that led Twitter censors to silence The Post and its coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election remained absent from the Times’s website — as well as that of its main competitor, the Washington Post — Saturday afternoon. “Whatever your politics are,” Travis continued, “if you’re in media and you don’t think new revelations about the most severe censorship of a newspaper’s story in big tech history isn’t a story worthy of covering you aren’t a journalist you’re a propagandist.”
Elon Musk’s Twitter Fiasco Is the Twilight of the Tech Bro
Beloved pseudonymous Weird Twitter philosopher dril once wrote, “‘im not owned! im not owned!!’, i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob” [sic]. That tweet, from 2011, spawned the phrase “corn cobbing,” which in internet speak means to claim victory...
CNET
Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now
Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
Shitposter-in-Chief Elon Musk Is Firing Twitter Employees for Shitposting
Twitter employees who criticize or correct new owner Elon Musk, either on internal work channels or Twitter itself, are being fired by email, with no specific reason for termination given. “We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately,” read an email shared with Rolling Stone by...
Elon Musk says 'more smoking guns' are on the way from Twitter after Hunter Biden laptop exposé
Billinaire Elon Musk promised "more smoking guns" from upcoming Twitter documents after the 'Twitter Files' revealed the company's decision to censor Hunter Biden's laptop.
Miami Herald
Greg Cote Show podcast: Dan La Batard joins us to talk Mas Miami, Dolphins, his friendship with Greg
The new episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes in a very familiar guest but also a very unusual one because we have rarely in 2 1/2 years doing this podcast imposed upon him to join us.
"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week. Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.
Elon Musk trolled over his understanding of ‘free speech’ as he slams Apple for pulling some advertising from Twitter
Elon Musk has been trolled after he slammed Apple for removing some of its ads on Twitter in an apparent attempt to get the tech giant to return to advertising. The Tesla CEO bought the social media platform earlier this year for $44bn. The billionaire was mocked by Twitter users for his perception of free speech and persuasion tactics. Apple and other large corporations have been advertising less and less on the platform since Mr Musk took the helm. As many as 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either publically said that they have stopped advertising on the...
Never mind, Musk says — accusation against Apple was a ‘misunderstanding’
The billionaire writes that he and Apple CEO Tim Cook “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.”
Comments / 0