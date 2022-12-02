ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
New York Post

Left-wing journos attack reporter Matt Taibbi for exposing Musk’s Twitter files

Mainstream news reporters — in lockstep with Democratic strategists — rushed to social media to smear journalist Matt Taibbi as a “sad” “fraud” as he released his bombshell report on political censorship at Twitter. “Matt Taibbi…what sad, disgraceful downfall,” Daily Beast columnist and New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali posted. “Selling your soul for the richest white nationalist on Earth.” On Friday, billionaire Elon Musk — who vowed to give the social media giant a free-speech overhaul when he bought it last month — released to Taibbi a shocking collection of inside correspondence proving that Democrat insiders leaned on Twitter’s censors to...
CNET

Trump Says He'll Stay Off Twitter As Elon Musk Lets Him Back

Billionaire Elon Musk reversed former US President Donald Trump's permanent ban from Twitter on Saturday and restored Trump's account, opening the door for the controversial politician to regain his social media megaphone. But for now, Trump claims he doesn't plan to tweet. On Friday, Musk polled users on Twitter about...
New York Post

Elon Musk slams New York Times for its silence on Twitter censorship report

Elon Musk blasted the New York Times Saturday for its refusal to cover the ongoing firestorm over political censorship at Twitter — damning the newspaper as a “lobbying firm for far-left politicians.” The slam came in response to a tweet from conservative radio host Clay Travis, who had posted that “not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release” that dropped Friday had appeared in the Gray Lady’s pages or on its website. “That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far-left politicians,” Musk responded. The bombshell report documenting Democratic pressure that led Twitter censors to silence The Post and its coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election remained absent from the Times’s website — as well as that of its main competitor, the Washington Post — Saturday afternoon. “Whatever your politics are,” Travis continued, “if you’re in media and you don’t think new revelations about the most severe censorship of a newspaper’s story in big tech history isn’t a story worthy of covering you aren’t a journalist you’re a propagandist.”
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Twitter Fiasco Is the Twilight of the Tech Bro

Beloved pseudonymous Weird Twitter philosopher dril once wrote, “‘im not owned! im not owned!!’, i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob” [sic]. That tweet, from 2011, spawned the phrase “corn cobbing,” which in internet speak means to claim victory...
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
Axios

"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week. Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.
The Independent

Elon Musk trolled over his understanding of ‘free speech’ as he slams Apple for pulling some advertising from Twitter

Elon Musk has been trolled after he slammed Apple for removing some of its ads on Twitter in an apparent attempt to get the tech giant to return to advertising. The Tesla CEO bought the social media platform earlier this year for $44bn. The billionaire was mocked by Twitter users for his perception of free speech and persuasion tactics. Apple and other large corporations have been advertising less and less on the platform since Mr Musk took the helm. As many as 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either publically said that they have stopped advertising on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy