IGNACIO, Colo — A suspect has been arrested after a pregnant woman who had been reported missing was found dead south of Durango in southwestern Colorado Saturday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Luis Valenzuela, 34, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, 28, of Ignacio. Valenzuela was arrested Saturday and taken to the La Plata County jail, investigators said. His first court appearance is set for Monday.
