ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fintechfutures.com

Veritex Community Bank taps Finzly to transform payments

Texas-based Veritex Community Bank has selected Finzly’s Payment Hub solution as it looks to upgrade its payment capabilities. The bank will utilise Finzly’s tech to consolidate ACH and Fedwire under a single platform. In the future, the bank will also have the option to use the platform’s readymade connections to the RTP and FedNow instant payment rails.
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today?

A collective outcry from people across China against its Covid controls led to partial redemption from China’s government and its leader, Xi Jinping. Nationwide protests translated into gradual ease in restrictions signaling toward possible economic reopening as it treaded into the fourth year of the pandemic, CNN reports. Since...
fintechfutures.com

US fintech Teampay secures $47m in Series B funding

All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round led by existing backer Fin Venture Capital. The Series B, which featured participation from new investors including Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, brings Teampay’s total capital raised to $65 million. Founded in 2016...
fintechfutures.com

Barclays fined £8.4m by payments regulator for breaking interchange fee rule

The UK Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has fined banking heavyweight Barclays £8.4 million for failing to comply with the Interchange Fee Regulation (IFR). The reason, PSR says, is because Barclays “did not provide retailers with full information about the costs of card services it supplied”. As a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy