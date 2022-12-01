Read full article on original website
'90 Day: The Single Life' Tell-All: Natalie Says She's Not Divorcing Mike for Josh (Exclusive)
Natalie's love interest, Josh, is making an awkward appearance on Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special. In this exclusive clip from part one of the tell-all, Natalie and Josh are clearly not on great terms, and her fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates call him out for his refusal to commit to her.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Shanae Was Right — The Bachelor In Paradise Twins Are On TikTok
Shanae Ankney and Joey Young were one of the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their connection wasn’t strong enough to last beyond the beach. Though Joey said he and Shanae were “definitely on the same page” during the Nov. 21 episode (the first of the show’s two-part finale), Shanae said she was scared about their age gap and the fact that Joey still lived at home. “I just feel like I’m your fun, cool aunt and, like, not your girlfriend,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone that just, like, continues to be a social media freak, TikToks all over the place ... you’re a great person, but I’m not looking for that.”
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
Robert Irwin on how his photography book keeps late father Steve Irwin's legacy alive
Robert Irwin says his book, "Robert Irwin's Australia," is a way for him to honor his late father and his passion for photography. Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.
Grey's Anatomy recap: Tragedy hits home for Meredith
The background of the electric fall finale of Grey's Anatomy is a thunderstorm, and as lightning strikes, Meredith Grey sends an email to the entire staff that she is leaving for Boston. The ripple effect of this one decision affects the lives of many. Who's going to be the new...
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1
Back in 'Sister Wives' Season 1, Christine Brown cried because she felt like her husband, Kody, was 'replacing' his family with Robyn and her children. Unfortunately, Christine's prediction has come true.
Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday
Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
'Sister Wives': Janelle Argues With Kody Over Not Wanting to Live in Christine's House (Exclusive)
Things are still tense between Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle, on this week's Sister Wives. In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip, Kody is trying to convince Janelle to buy his ex, Christine's, old house after her sale falls through -- but Janelle isn't interested. "I want a house,"...
Aaron Carter Death: New Major Update Involving Twin Sister Released
Angel Carter, who is the twin sister of Aaron Carter, has his ashes in her possession and filed for involvement in his estate. Angel seeks to become the administrator of Aaron’s estate. Aaron was at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 3. He was 34 years old, found dead in his bathtub, and left no will at all. Carter was reportedly dealing with substance abuse issues and mental health problems.
Young & Restless Preview: Jack Has Harsh Words for Phyllis After Jeremy Arrives in Genoa City — and Even Victor Is Concerned!
Victoria confronts her mother on her part in bringing danger to their town. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 5 – 9, Phyllis has put Diane and the Abbotts in the line of danger. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ashley, Nikki...
Todd Chrisley sends Emmy Medders love as she asks for prayers for her dad
Emmy Medders took to Instagram on December 1, 2022 to ask fans and followers to pray for her dad. She shared a photograph of herself by her father’s bedside holding his hand. The Growing Up Chrisley star is engaged to Chase Chrisley and received support in the comments section...
Paris Hilton Collector Doll Issued by ‘Rainbow High’
THAT’S HOT: Paris Hilton, the entrepreneur, socialite and media personality, can add another notch to her hot pink belt: Collector Doll. MGA Entertainment, a privately held toy and entertainment company and creator of “Rainbow High” animated series and fashion dolls, has introduced its first celebrity fashion doll: The “Rainbow High” Premium Edition Paris Hilton Collector Doll. More from WWDCelebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: PhotosPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon “Rainbow High,” an animated series on Netflix and YouTube, is based on the inclusive, rainbow-inspired line of dolls that encourages...
'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Christine Brown's Friendship After Divorce
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in 2021 but has remained close to one of his other wives, Janelle.
