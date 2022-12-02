ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Russian EV Firm Whoosh Plans $400M IPO: Report

Whoosh, the Russian electric vehicle company, said it could be valued at $400 million through the forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO, Reuters reported, will be the first in the Russian market since its Ukraine invasion. Whoosh’s IPO is likely to give a definite idea about Russia’s capital markets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy