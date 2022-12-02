Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa: Hosts earn dominant win at Old Trafford
Manchester United scored five against Aston Villa in a one-sided affair at Old Trafford in front of a club record crowd in the Women's Super League. Katie Zelem lashed into the roof of the net to open the scoring for the hosts. Leah Galton's classy finish followed that on 28...
BBC
Coventry council boss quits for another authority
The chief executive of Coventry City Council is quitting to run another local authority, it has been announced. Martin Reeves has been appointed chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. He said he was "very sad" to be leaving the city but the time was "right for a new challenge". It...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC
Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason
Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet
Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is a deal that is yet to be completed.
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened
In front of a record crowd for a WSL match at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured an emphatic win
BBC
Wycombe and Pompey bosses ready for 'access all areas' match
Sunday's League One fixture between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth is set to be a unique "access all areas" game including on-pitch audio. The two teams will also allow cameras into the dressing room and the managers will be interviewed during the game. "We're open to this sort of thing and...
BBC
Celtic: Peter Lawwell to return as non-executive chairman
Former chief executive Peter Lawwell will return to Celtic as non-executive chairman at the start of 2023. The 63-year-old, who was chief executive for almost 18 years before standing down last summer, will succeed the retiring Ian Bankier. Celtic won 29 trophies including an unprecedented 'quadruple treble' during Lawwell's time...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why fitness is as important as quality at this World Cup - Danny Murphy
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. It is becoming obvious that fitness and athleticism are becoming...
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Impresses YouTube Stars Beta Squad In Guess The Footballer Episode
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold shows YouTube stars Beta Squad what England and Gareth Southgate are missing out on in the World Cup.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles
Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express) Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record) And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club...
Football is not about winning all the time – it has a much wider impact | Jason Stockwood
Unrealistic expectations can breed anger – at Grimsby we build relationships through committing to give our best
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
BBC
EFL: Listen to Squad Goals with fixtures in League One & Two
There are still a hatful of games in League One and Two to come at 15:00 GMT. Squad Goals will take you through to the close at 17:00, but this is where we are ending today's live text commentary. We're back next Saturday with a tasty Lancashire derby between Blackburn...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
BBC
England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis
West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
Report: Enzo Fernandez Release Clause Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest
Enzo Fernandez has a release clause at Benfica, and it has been revealed amid interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
SB Nation
FA Cup Match Details Confirmed
Liverpool join the 2022/23 FA Cup as holders, and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Third Round Proper. The fixture details have been confirmed, and the Reds will face Wolves at 8PM GMT/3PM EST on Saturday, January 7th 2023. The holiday fixture schedule, pending television rearrangements, has thus...
