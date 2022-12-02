Read full article on original website
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on making a movie about his ailing father in a rare interview
Scheduled for release on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2022, Netflix’s Sr. pays tribute to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.’s father, Robert Downey Sr. New Yorker Robert Downey Sr. was a veteran filmmaker known for writing, directing and producing the 1969 satirical comedy Putney Swope, which stars Arnold Johnson, Stan Gottlieb, Allen Garfield, and Antonio Fargas. Sadly, Downey Sr. died of complications from Parkinson’s disease at his home in Manhattan, on July 7, 2021, thirteen days after his 85th birthday. His last acting role was Judge Ramos in the comedy Tower Heist, but in 2019, Robert Downey Jr. began filming a documentary about his late father that would later become known as Sr.
7-Year-Old Robert Downey Jr. Acts In A Scene With His Mother in Adorable Clip From Netflix’s ‘Sr.’
Robert Downey Jr.’s mother is not a major character in Sr., the new Netflix documentary that began streaming today. After all, the focus of the movie is the Marvel star’s late father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who died last July at the age of 85, and Downey Jr.’s mother, Elsie Ann Downey, died in 2014.
Review: ‘Sr.’ is a poignant portrait of creative passions from Team Downey
With Sr. now streaming on Netflix, the evolution of Robert Downey Jr. will be complete. From cutting-edge Brat Pack headliner with Less Than Zero, through to MCU overlord Tony Stark, this poignant and heartfelt ode to his father brings him full circle, allowing him to experience a voyage of self-discovery alongside Robert Downey Sr. – an unsung hero of counterculture filmmaking.
musictimes.com
Robert Downey Jr. and his late father enjoy a profound bonding experience in Netflix doc ‘Sr.’
Described in press materials as a “lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that evolves into a larger meditation on art, mortality and healing generational dysfunction,” the new Netflix documentary feature “Sr.” that premieres December 2 on the streamer is all of that and more. In fact, it is also a primer on making amends and achieving forgiveness, finding both Robert Downey Jr. and his dad copping to and elaborating on their life-altering drug addictions and considerable demons and — in so many words — apologizing to one another. It’s also an opportunity...
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
