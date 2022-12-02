Effective: 2022-12-05 00:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK CONTINUES THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous, life-threatening, rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

