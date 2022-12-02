Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 00:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK CONTINUES THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous, life-threatening, rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
