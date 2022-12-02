ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

From her courthouse perch, she watches the world go by

By Lane DeGregory
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011jfv_0jUvAR2i00
Carlena Ward shares a moment with a coworker from a desk at the Pat Collier Frank Courthouse in Tampa on Monday, October 24, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TAMPA — Now serving at counter number 10.

First up: Someone’s little girl needs a passport. Carlena Ward, 39, opens her window, pulls out the form.

Hers is the only cubicle at the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court’s office that doesn’t overlook the waiting area, brimming with all those buzzing needs. Her corner of the world is quiet, orderly, the way she likes it.

If you live in Hillsborough and want to put in a pool, add a room or pick up your divorce records, you’ll have to go through a deputy clerk in the circuit court, like Ward.

She can even perform a wedding right there in Room 140.

Clerks like her are the first step to so many next steps, the gatekeepers of strangers’ milestones — but Ward has never stood on the other side of that window.

“Hello! Are you applying for a marriage license?” Ward asks a young couple on this Monday morning. “Congratulations! I just need to see your IDs.”

The man leans on his girlfriend’s shoulder, kisses her neck.

“That will be $86,” says Ward. “When are you getting married?”

“Right now,” the man says.

Ward shakes her head, smiling. “In Florida, we have a three-day waiting period,” she says. “Come back and see me on Thursday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHizG_0jUvAR2i00
Kelly Stratton, 60, left, and Eric Gustafson, 59, center, apply for a marriage license at the Hillsborough County Clerk's office. As Carlena Ward, right, looks over their form, they swear that all of the information is accurate, and that they're not blood relatives. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

She seldom asks questions. But sometimes, people tell her things: This is my seventh marriage. I hope it’s my last.

Or: It’s much easier to get married than divorced.

Recently, a groom she’d married came back alone. His bride had disappeared. Ward explained how to get an annulment.

She’s matter-of-fact, efficient, reserved. Doesn’t like small talk or gossip. While a clerk behind her jokes with customers and another prances to the printer in heels, Ward cocoons herself in a plaid blanket inside her cubicle — where the walls are blank.

For the first two years, she said, her co-workers didn’t know she had kids.

On breaks, she shuts out the world with R&B and gospel. A liver transplant last year only amplified her commitment to peace, away from life’s dramas — except when she’s the official witness.

She drives an hour to get here from Plant City, where she grew up — and where she would never work: “I know too many people and don’t want to be all in their business.”

She loves “Law & Order” and “The First 48,” had wanted to be a cop or a lawyer. But raising two sons as a single mom, policing seemed too dangerous; law school would take too long. She wound up working at Publix, Home Depot, Bealls Outlet.

While her boys were in high school, she worked nights as a cashier at the Hard Rock Casino, dealing with drunks and angry gamblers, carrying home the stench of smoke. But that meant she could be there to take them to school and football practice, help with their homework.

Finally she got her associate’s degree and, once her boys graduated, found the courthouse job, predictable and steady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtMN6_0jUvAR2i00
Ward mans cubicle number 10 at the Pat Collier Frank Courthouse in Tampa. Customers come to her with myriad requests, and leave call tickets in a bin on her counter. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJa7z_0jUvAR2i00
During most shifts, Ward wraps herself in a plaid blanket which she keeps on her desk chair. She doesn't socialize much with her coworkers, takes breaks and eats lunch alone. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

She started answering phones in 2018. In February, she was promoted to customer service. She spends two weeks in a cubicle, processing documents. Then two weeks in the window.

Sometimes she piles on extra hours so that on Fridays, she can go to Tallahassee. Her youngest, Treshaun Ward, is a star running back at Florida State. She and her dad never miss a home game. Life is simple, she says: “Family and football.”

After lunch, a woman needs a passport for herself, her mom and teenage son.

Ward shows them how to fill out the forms, black ink only, hands them another when they make a mistake. The State Department, she says, is very picky.

“We’re going to Mexico,” the woman tells her. “Isn’t that exciting?”

A builder needs a permit to install solar panels. A homeowner wants a new roof. Customers need forms for decks, porches, fences. Ward stamps their applications, wishes them luck, amends the official record.

“One day,” she thinks, “this might be me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhUjj_0jUvAR2i00
Ward doesn't speak Spanish. Many of her customers don't speak English. So when Jose Leyva, 45, and Yeila Suarez, 35, come to get married, she has to get a coworker to perform the ceremony. Here, Yadimar Torres, left with back to the camera, weds the couple as Ward, right with back to the camera, watches through the cubicle window. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Next, two women walk to Ward’s window arm-in-arm, taking selfies. “Are you ready to get your marriage license?” she asks.

“I was ready yesterday,” says the older woman.

A middle-aged couple comes next. “Can you believe after 31 years we’re doing this?” the woman asks Ward. “We’re watching TV the other night and this one here goes, ‘So you want to get married?’ I said, ‘Are you OK? Let me get the thermometer.’”

Some days Ward wades into quitclaim deeds, notices of commencement, title searches. Sometimes she helps people thread microfiche to find ancient property transfers. Sometimes she thumbs through tax rolls dating to the Civil War.

“It’s like we’re part of history,” says Ward’s supervisor, Lucy Mitchell. “We’re recording all of this right here at the beginning.”

At 1:30 p.m. a woman who has been pacing around the waiting room knocks on Ward’s window. She and her boyfriend got their marriage license last week. Why hasn’t their number been called?

Ward pulls out her laminated script and shows them to the ceremony room, where an arch with silk roses rises over an ivory curtain. She has officiated more than 60 weddings since June — her favorite three minutes of the job, witnessing couples’ happiness when their families can’t.

“OK, hold hands and look into each other’s eyes,” she says.

She reads the words that she’s mostly memorized, pronounces them husband and wife, watches them kiss.

“Make sure you spend some money on her now,” Ward tells the groom, who can’t stop grinning. “Congratulations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1eYc_0jUvAR2i00
In a private room in a corner of the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court's office, Ward performs a wedding ceremony for Darrell Jenkins, 35, left, and Chakia Davenport, 32. Since June, Ward has married more than 60 couples. She says that's her favorite part of the job. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

By 4:30, Ward’s voice is tired and most of her coworkers have headed home. But after the office closes, she stays to keep verifying documents.

And if she typed her own name into those databases she spends all day inside, what would she see?

“Just the petitions for child support from years ago,” she says. “But they never went anywhere.”

She has never married.

Never owned a home. She lives with her parents in the house where she grew up.

Never had a passport, never traveled much beyond those football games.

One day, she says, she’d like to buy her own place — a home she designed, on a large lot where she can’t see any neighbors.

And she’d like to visit Mexico — her son played football there. Or maybe Monaco, the luxurious country she has glimpsed only in a video.

And she would love to get married — far, far from her courthouse window — at sunset, on the beach.

“It’s in the making right now,” she said. “I’ve been seeing him almost two years…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPMCu_0jUvAR2i00
Ward is training other deputy clerks and eventually hopes to be promoted to supervisor. She also wants to become a notary, get better at taking passport photos, and, one day, stand on the other side of that courthouse counter, applying for her own next step. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Comments / 4

Related
Tampa Bay Times

At this home in St. Petersburg, Christmas is a welcome challenge

When Cathy and Jim Martin lived in St. Petersburg’s Old Northeast, their 100-year-old home was renowned for its beautiful holiday decorations. With its numerous fireplaces and mantels, “the house just absorbed Christmas,” she says. “This was more of a challenge.”. “This” is the much newer house...
Tampa Bay Times

For St. Pete man, perfect macarons are both fun and a side hustle

Joshua Pramis planned to celebrate his 40th birthday with his favorite indulgence — melt-in-your-mouth salted caramel cafe mocha macarons. The chocolate shells are filled with mocha buttercream and salted caramel and drizzled with chocolate sauce and flakes of sea salt. They look like they came from the finest patisserie in Paris. But no, Pramis creates and cooks the French treats in his St. Petersburg kitchen.
Tampa Bay Times

The DeSantis/Warren battle: Takeaways from a Tallahassee courtroom

TALLAHASSEE — Last week’s trial of Hillsborough County’s suspended state attorney and his fight to get reinstated provided big moments and revelations. Over three days in a federal courtroom, questions were raised about what drove Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to oust Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat.
Mysuncoast.com

A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Tampa Bay Times

Baby deliveries soar at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA — There’s been a baby boom at Hillsborough County’s largest hospital. Tampa General Hospital delivered more than 7,000 babies from October 2021 to the end of September. That’s the most deliveries in a fiscal year since 1990, said Judette Louis, chief of the hospital’s Women’s Institute....
Mysuncoast.com

A Jeep parade in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
Tampa Bay Times

The Shops at Wiregrass embrace holidays, inside and out

On her days off, Kathy Van Eerden likes to walk the mile from her apartment to The Shops at Wiregrass. There she enjoys the holiday decorations, the weekend markets, the car shows and other events. And, of course, all the shops and restaurants. “This is probably Wesley Chapel’s primary location,” she said as she strolled the main street. “It’s kind of coming to be the downtown.”
WSVN-TV

Teachers find rare mastodon fossils in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teachers made a rare Florida find when they discovered a piece of history that’s thousands of years old. It was a jaw-dropping discovery with the teachers unearthing the jaws and tusks of a species long extinct. You can hear the screams of...
temponewsflorida.com

Cannabis Companies Closing Black Ownership Gaps

Tampa, Fla. – Black cannabis entrepreneurs are virtually non-existent in America. They constitute 2% of the businesses and less than 10% are owned by people of color. Not surprisingly, for decades Black and Afro-Latino communities have had much higher rates of incarceration for marijuana offenses. While this gap is being addressed in many states through social equity policy built into state medical and recreational marijuana laws, it’s clear that there is still significant ground to make up. As a result, the private sector is stepping up – including Parallel, the parent company of Florida’s Surterra Wellness, and Black Cannabusiness (BCB).
Bay News 9

Historical marker unveiled for lost African American cemetery

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A historical marker is now placed for an African American cemetery that was lost until recently. The marker is for the North Greenwood African American Memorial Cemetery on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater. Archaeologists discovered at least 55 graves there two...
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy