MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A front becomes near stationary across North Alabama to kick off this week. That will give us off and on showers through the week. Heavy rain will be closer to the front, so the further north you go in the state, the heavier the rain is likely to be. It’s possible some flooding could occur by mid-week as far south as the Highway 278 corridor, but for much of Central Alabama, we will miss out on heavier rain amounts. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO