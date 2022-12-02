Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be a cold start to the day for our Sunday. The best chance for some sun will be during the morning hours, with more clouds for the afternoon. Around 50° is what you can expect for today’s temperature. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. It’s possible the area will get 1-3″ of rain.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: A Few Showers This Afternoon and Tonight, Rain on Monday with Some Thunder, Flooding Threat North
The sky across North and Central Alabama has been a mixed bag on this Sunday morning and early afternoon. Low clouds and fog were slow to burn off across eastern and southern portions of the state where the drier air had a harder time filtering in behind the cold front. It was as thick a pea soup across lots of the area last night and early this morning.
CBS42.com
Off And On Rain On The Way; Heavy Rain Across North Alabama
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: A front becomes near stationary across North Alabama to kick off this week. That will give us off and on showers through the week. Heavy rain will be closer to the front, so the further north you go in the state, the heavier the rain is likely to be. It’s possible some flooding could occur by mid-week as far south as the Highway 278 corridor, but for much of Central Alabama, we will miss out on heavier rain amounts. Highs will be in the 60s Monday, and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
WSFA
Here’s what to expect in December in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy December! We have made it to the final month of the year already believe it or not. It’s a month that can bring a wide variety of weather to Alabama, so what is 2022 set to bring?. A normal December in Central Alabama features...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests. Pests in the home When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
1053rnb.com
AIDS Memorial Quilt Makes Its Way To Alabama
The National AIDS Memorial (NAM) has teamed up with Southern AIDS Coalition (SAC) and Gilead Sciences to ‘change the pattern’ of HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ communities across the South. As part of the collaboration, the groups brought the AIDS Memorial Quilt to Alabama. Running through Sunday,...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
wdhn.com
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
WALA-TV FOX10
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter heating bills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
What’s new with the flu? 7 things to know as flu bears down on Alabama
Don’t call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season’s flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know to stay safe.
Life without parole: Man sentenced in 2017 Alabama murder of college basketball player
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via Zoom. He has been sentenced to […]
wvtm13.com
Holiday closures announced for Alabama Post Office locations
The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced the dates they'll be closed for the upcoming holidays. Since Christmas and New Year's Day fall on Sundays, the USPS locations in Alabama and nationwide will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The USPS says there will also be...
WAAY-TV
68 dogs seized from Alabama man's home now up for adoption
The shelter took the animals in earlier this fall after they were seized from a Center Star property. Authorities found the animals in terrible living conditions.
alabamanews.net
Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
Comments / 0