ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25

Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
WATE

Best gifts for 12-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids in the tween age group can be some of the most complicated people to shop for. Toy trends seem to change by the week, bedroom furnishing fashions can change each month, and there’s a new STEM toy every time you turn around. Don’t worry. There are some great gifts out there that stand out as “best of the best” and are sure to delight the special pre-teen on your list.
Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Gear Patrol

Best Gifts for Winter Warmth

The key to surviving the winter is quality accessories made with durable fabrics. Hestra gloves are designed specifically for outdoor activities. Whether you are shopping for yourself or others, these gloves are perfect for skiing, hiking, camping or simply commuting to the office this season. Hestra has gloves to keep everyone on your list warm all winter long. Check out a few of our picks below.
WGN TV

Best gifts for bakers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the perfect gift for a passionate baker can be challenging, especially if they already have a lot of bakeware and baking tools. If you’re willing to think outside the bread box, you’ll come up with a gift that surprises and delights: just as much as their baked goods do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy