Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
CNET
New Alexa Device? Change These Settings ASAP
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you just bought a new Amazon Echo device during Cyber Week sales or you've had your trusty Echo Dot for years, you might have already figured out the basics of using Alexa, like how to use your Echo to call someone, how to connect Alexa to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more, and even how Alexa can help you in the kitchen. But have you really considered all the settings Alexa offers?
Amazon thought Alexa would be the next iPhone. Turns out it's a 'glorified clock radio.'
Voice assistants like Alexa were supposed to revolutionize computers — but nobody can figure out how to make money off of them.
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
CNET
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Google’s Password Manager has a new, prominent spot in Chrome 108
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For years now, Google Chrome has had an integrated password manager service that auto-generates strong passwords, remembers account login credentials for you, and helps auto-fill them. However, the lack of a standalone app puts Chrome’s utility at a disadvantage compared to our favorite password managers, all of which have dedicated apps across operating systems. Google started changing this with Chrome 104 in June, and a wider rollout appears to be underway with Chrome 108.
Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung’s Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
Digital Trends
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
Vendor certificate leak could give malware full control over Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Android, not all apps have the same privileges and levels of access to your favorite Android phone. The operating system assigns different levels of permissions using unique user IDs (UIDs). This whole system is built on certificates that are given out by app developers and device manufacturers, helping prove that software and Android versions are legitimate. The trouble starts when these certificates leak out, and bad actors can sign their malware to look like legitimate system apps. That’s exactly what seems to have happened to a number of vendors’ platform certificates, which are in circulation and used by bad actors.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Wi-Fi on Router
Very few things can match Wi-Fi’s convenience, but sometimes, even this convenience can lead to problems. For instance, people working on their PCs may find that users chilling on the Wi-Fi are dragging down the network performance and affecting their productivity. Of course, this is only one common scenario....
Save up to $60 on Google’s ultra-fast Nest Wifi Pro mesh network routers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite its name, the Nest Wifi Pro is actually an novice-accessible Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made to be easy to set up and manage. Alone it can cover up to 2200 sq ft, and additional Pros can be added to expand the coverage.
The best Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are a steal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
Phone Arena
Google working on faster OTA updates for its Pixel line
Looking to reduce the time it takes a Pixel user to install an OTA (over-the-air) update, Google has submitted new patches to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gerrit. According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman and Android Police, the patches took ten minutes or 43% off the time required to install a 2.2GB OTA update on a Pixel 6 Pro. The patches also reduced the time it took to install an incremental 376MB update to 16 minutes from 22 minutes (a 27% reduction).
The FOMO-inducing Nest Audio deal sold out at Google, but here's where you can still grab it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. $100 at Best Buy $100 at B&H $100 at Target $100 at Crutchfield $100 at Lowe's $100 at Kohl's $50 at Walmart (Sky, Sage, Sand) $50 at Walmart (Charcoal) $100 at Home Depot.
