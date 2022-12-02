Read full article on original website
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes
The Oilers welcome Zack Kassian back to Oil Country when the Coyotes visit Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers will welcome Zack Kassian and the Arizona Coyotes to Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
Recap: Ducks Earn Dramatic OT Win on Strome's Clinching Goal
With the win, the Ducks have earned points in two of their last three games (1-1-1) and improved to 7-17-3 (17 points) on the season. Strome, Adam Henrique, Max Comtois and Brett Leason scored for Anaheim. Seven Ducks added assists, including Frank Vatrano and Cam Fowler on Strome's winning goal.
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
Kadri's three points lead Flames past Coyotes
CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored the go-ahead goal at 15:42 of the third period on a power play to help the Calgary Flames defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday. Kadri, who also had two assists, one-timed a cross-ice pass from Tyler Toffoli in the right face-off...
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
Blackhawks at Devils
BLACKHAWKS (7-13-4) at DEVILS (20-4-1) 7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andreas Athanasiou -- Jonathan Toews -- Patrick Kane. Jujhar Khaira -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell. Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson. Jack Johnson -- Seth Jones. Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy. Jake McCabe --...
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
'A GOOD CHALLENGE'
Kevin Rooney working hard to improve faceoffs as Flames' fourth line looks to expand role. Depending on who you talk to, it's the most important or least important stat in hockey. But whichever side you happen to fall on, the two parties can at least agree on this: Fifty percent...
