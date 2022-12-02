Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across five states, falsely telling them that voting by mail would risk "giving your private information to the man."
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Perspective: The church is right. The Respect for Marriage Act can be a vehicle for protecting religious freedom
The Respect for Marriage Act carves out protections for those who oppose same-sex marriage and says diverse beliefs are ‘due proper respect.’
Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations
NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Vox
What Congress’s same-sex marriage bill actually does
Congress could soon pass historic protections for same-sex marriage, offering a critical safeguard if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision that established the right. The Senate has already passed this legislation, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, and it now heads to the House, which is...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
DHS issues nationwide terrorism threat bulletin
The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert Wednesday warning of a potential increase in domestic terrorism following several recent attacks.The nationwide law enforcement bulletin raises concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities."In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility," the DHS bulletin states.Specifically referencing the LGBTQ community, the bulletin pointed to the fatal mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.cIn response, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said its facility is "safe and protected."The bulletins are issued regularly to law enforcement to provide updates on possible threats.For more information: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security: National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin - November 30, 2022
You may think Twitter was wrong to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story but it wasn't a violation of the First Amendment
Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden story and other content moderation sparked outcry about the First Amendment, but Twitter is not the government.
GOP Rep. James Comer wants 'every person at Twitter' to talk to Congress after Musk said he'd release details on Twitter's 'suppression' of a story about Hunter Biden's laptop
Rep. James Comer said he wants Twitter employees who helped suppress tweets about Hunter Biden's laptop to come before the House Oversight Committee.
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?
Wanted: Black Men needed to be buffoons — think Hershel Walker — in exchange for being treated like a King of the Moment and a figurehead greeted by Republican cheers? If interested, please call the GOP. Perhaps it is too easy to reduce the small but increasing rush of Black male Republicans to an imaginary advertisement for Black buffoonery. Yet such a thought is irresistible for some, considering that a man like Walker is actually the GOP nominee in Tuesday’s tight U.S. Senate runoff race in Georgia. Certainly, that idea has been adopted by many relatives of Kevin Fulton, a litigator in...
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
Supreme Court says Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked for now, schedules arguments for February
The Supreme Court said Thursday that President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to hear oral arguments in the case in February, with a decision expected by June.
