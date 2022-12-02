ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
CBS New York

Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations

NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Vox

What Congress’s same-sex marriage bill actually does

Congress could soon pass historic protections for same-sex marriage, offering a critical safeguard if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision that established the right. The Senate has already passed this legislation, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, and it now heads to the House, which is...
CBS LA

DHS issues nationwide terrorism threat bulletin

The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert Wednesday warning of a potential increase in domestic terrorism following several recent attacks.The nationwide law enforcement bulletin raises concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities."In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility," the DHS bulletin states.Specifically referencing the LGBTQ community, the bulletin pointed to the fatal mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.cIn response, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said its facility is "safe and protected."The bulletins are issued regularly to law enforcement to provide updates on possible threats.For more information: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security: National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin - November 30, 2022    
Rolling Stone

Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?

Wanted: Black Men needed to be buffoons — think Hershel Walker — in exchange for being treated like a King of the Moment and a figurehead greeted by Republican cheers? If interested, please call the GOP. Perhaps it is too easy to reduce the small but increasing rush of Black male Republicans to an imaginary advertisement for Black buffoonery. Yet such a thought is irresistible for some, considering that a man like Walker is actually the GOP nominee in Tuesday’s tight U.S. Senate runoff race in Georgia. Certainly, that idea has been adopted by many relatives of Kevin Fulton, a litigator in...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
