The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert Wednesday warning of a potential increase in domestic terrorism following several recent attacks.The nationwide law enforcement bulletin raises concerns of possible threats by domestic extremists toward the LGBTQ, Jewish and other communities."In the coming months, threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings, the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and potential sociopolitical developments connected to ideological beliefs or personal hostility," the DHS bulletin states.Specifically referencing the LGBTQ community, the bulletin pointed to the fatal mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs in November.cIn response, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said its facility is "safe and protected."The bulletins are issued regularly to law enforcement to provide updates on possible threats.For more information: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security: National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin - November 30, 2022

3 DAYS AGO