NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
WDSU
Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NOLA.com
Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week
New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
WWL-TV
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
“I saw tears today. From people I know. It’s just... there’s a lot of us still in disbelief."
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
NOLA.com
Man killed on St. Charles Avenue in Garden District; 1 in custody, NOPD says
A man was killed on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday near Jackson Avenue in the Garden District, New Orleans police said. Someone has been arrested in connection with the homicide case, but authorities did not release the person's name or charges. Police said they were called at 10:54 p.m. to...
NOLA.com
Holiday concerts at the Jefferson Parish Library kick off with 2 internationally known musicians
Two internationally renowned performers — cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Richard Dowling — will perform at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Drachman received his BMA from The Curtis Institute of Music in 1988. In 1997, at the...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE: Covington faithful show amazing spirit amid brutal slayings
It’s said that the truest test of character is how someone handles adversity. If that’s correct, then the good people of Covington have character in spades. Adversity can come in any number of forms, and it comes at us repeatedly. It’s part of life, the usual hand-wringing over work, family, health and wealth.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
myneworleans.com
Morgus and Toulouse
I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!
