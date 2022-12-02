Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NOLA.com
Saturday's Christmas parade makes big changes to time and route: Here’s when/where to watch
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade that takes place on Saturday Dec. 3 is rolling four hours earlier than first announced on Nov 10. The parade will now begin at the corner of North Peters and Elysian Fields Avenue at 11 a.m. instead of 3 p.m. According to...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
NOLA.com
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
Loyola Maroon
New Orleans fishing industry suffers sourcing issues
Fishing runs through Merlin Schaeffer’s blood. He has been fishing in Louisiana waters for decades, and before him, so were his father and his grandfather. While primarily a fisherman in Lake Pontchartrain, Schaeffer is also the owner of Schaeffer’s Seafood. Located in Bucktown, a small community that thrives on the fishing industry, Schaeffer’s is a shop that sells anything from crabs to shrimp to catfish.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
NOLA.com
Holiday music in Covington to help sing in the season
Composer, conductor, trumpeter and music educator Erik Morales - chosen the 2022 Musical Artist of the Year by the St. Tammany Parish President's Arts Award committee - will lead two celebratory community concerts in the lead-up to Christmas. The first takes place Dec. 15 when Morales will lead the 65-member...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week
New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
myneworleans.com
Morgus and Toulouse
I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
The winter wonderland at a Mandeville swimming pool biz
It attracts people of all ages, bringing smiles to their faces and sending fingers pointing at all of the intricacies
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
