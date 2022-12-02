ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NOLA.com

Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks

The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
Loyola Maroon

New Orleans fishing industry suffers sourcing issues

Fishing runs through Merlin Schaeffer’s blood. He has been fishing in Louisiana waters for decades, and before him, so were his father and his grandfather. While primarily a fisherman in Lake Pontchartrain, Schaeffer is also the owner of Schaeffer’s Seafood. Located in Bucktown, a small community that thrives on the fishing industry, Schaeffer’s is a shop that sells anything from crabs to shrimp to catfish.
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
WWL-AMFM

NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"

It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
NOLA.com

Holiday music in Covington to help sing in the season

Composer, conductor, trumpeter and music educator Erik Morales - chosen the 2022 Musical Artist of the Year by the St. Tammany Parish President's Arts Award committee - will lead two celebratory community concerts in the lead-up to Christmas. The first takes place Dec. 15 when Morales will lead the 65-member...
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans singer Jessie Hill, known for 'Ooh Poo Pah Doo,' was born 90 years ago this week

New Orleans rhythm and blues great Jessie Hill, best known for the song “Ooh Poo Pah Doo,” was born 90 years ago this week, on Dec. 9, 1932. Hill grew up in the 9th Ward and began playing music at a young age alongside members of his family. According to writer Jeff Hannusch, Hill befriended performers Eddie Bo and Oliver Morgan as a teenager and formed his own group, the House Rockers. In addition to singing, Hill was also a drummer for Professor Longhair and Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns.
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA.com

Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
myneworleans.com

Morgus and Toulouse

I should have thought of this before Halloween. Well better late than never. Could you run a photo of Sid Noel NOT as Morgus the Magnificent but what he really looked like as himself, not Morgus. Secondly, could you give us the names and some information on the actors who played Chopsley and voiced Eric? Morgus was way better than Svengoolie!!!

