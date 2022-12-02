ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus

While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
The Independent

Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist

Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
Time Out Global

Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus

Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Vogue Magazine

In This Buzzy Paris Neighborhood, You Can Live Like a Local

As popular a destination as Paris is, some of its arrondissements (or neighborhoods in English) are better known than others. There’s the imperial majesty of the 1st and 8th. There’s the effortless chic of the 3rd and the 4th—a chunk of both making up Le Marais—that is as enduring as a pair of Chanel flats. Head to the 10th, and it feels like every street is hipper than the next; meanwhile, the easygoing charm of the fifth is Old World glory made manifest.
CNN

Lonely Planet reveals its top destinations for 2023

(CNN) — Guidebook company Lonely Planet has revealed its 18th annual "Best in Travel" list. The 2023 edition is in a slightly different format than it has been in years past. Rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories -- eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.
The Associated Press

World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar’s 1 liquor store

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar’s capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn’t a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
The Independent

Heathrow passengers warned of ‘disruption, delays and potential cancellations’ as 72 hour strike is called

Passengers flying from London Heathrow airport on some airlines between 16 and 18 December have been warned to to expect “disruption, delays and potentially cancellations” after another strike by Menzies ground handlers was called by the Unite union.The 72-hour stoppage by 350 workers is due to begin at 4am on Friday 16 December, as part of a pay dispute. The union says a flat-rate increase offered by Menzies “amounts to a real terms pay cut”.Unite says 10 airlines spread across Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4 will be “particularly affected”: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Egyptair, Finnair,...
The Independent

Fred Again.., Nia Archives and Cat Burns among longlist for BBC’s Sound of 2023

Fred Again.., Nia Archives and Biig Piig are among this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 longlist.The list was revealed this morning and features 10 artists who are tipped for success next year.The full list of artists includes Asake, Biig Piig, Cat Burns, Dylan, FLO, Fred Again.., Gabriels, Nia Archives, piri & tommy, Rachel Chinouriri.Last year, PinkPantheress was crowned the winner of the prestigious award, beating the likes of indie duo Wet Leg and Nigerian singer Tems.Previous names on the list have included stars such as Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Adele and Jorja Smith.The winner of this...
The Independent

Japan travel guide: Everything you need to know

Neon lights and all-night karaoke. Tranquil temples and bowing geisha. Steaming hot springs and soaring Mount Fuji. Japan is brimming with evocative moments, and delicious contrasts. Where else can you spend the morning shopping in a skyscraper and the afternoon chilling in the forest with snow monkeys?The question, for most visitors, isn’t why go – but how to put it all together. The good news is that it’s easier than you may think. From excellent transport links (the bullet train is world famous) to cheap dining and plenty of English-language signage, Japan is very user friendly. It’s clean, safe and...
The Independent

Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months.During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.Among the various charged comments he made during a three-hour committee appearance, he called on the European Commission to change laws so that only domestic French flights would be affected during air traffic controller strikes and that overflights would be protected.Mr O’Leary also called on the proposed single European sky to be implemented, but...

