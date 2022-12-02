Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
Man Dies Mid-Flight During Flight Bound For London From Cyprus
While on board an EasyJet flight bound for London, a passenger died following a “medical emergency.” The exact details of that emergency are unknown. According to My London, “passengers grew concerned when they noticed their fellow passenger, who appeared to be traveling alone, wasn’t waking up.”
A British Airways passenger had to pay $400 to get her iPad back after leaving it on a plane
Janice Gordon tried to collect her device from Heathrow's lost property on her return journey, but it was closed so she had to get it sent to Canada.
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Passenger in his 50s dies onboard easyJet flight at 30,000 feet on its way from Cyprus to Gatwick airport
A man in his 50s died onboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport this afternoon. Passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who appeared to be on his own, wasn't waking up. Urgent attempts to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful. The flight- EZY8454 -...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time
Some do so of their own accord, using airport amenities to meet their basic needs. Others, however, would rather be anywhere else -- and find themselves at the mercy of bureaucratic wrangling.
Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist
Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
Time Out Global
Enjoy afternoon tea and illuminations in Tokyo on a red London double-decker bus
Tokyo has incredible illuminations in almost every neighbourhood during the festive season. However, they’re spread out in different parts of the city, which makes it hard to see many of them in a short span of time. But bus tour company Upstar makes it easier with its special illumination...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
In This Buzzy Paris Neighborhood, You Can Live Like a Local
As popular a destination as Paris is, some of its arrondissements (or neighborhoods in English) are better known than others. There’s the imperial majesty of the 1st and 8th. There’s the effortless chic of the 3rd and the 4th—a chunk of both making up Le Marais—that is as enduring as a pair of Chanel flats. Head to the 10th, and it feels like every street is hipper than the next; meanwhile, the easygoing charm of the fifth is Old World glory made manifest.
Lonely Planet reveals its top destinations for 2023
(CNN) — Guidebook company Lonely Planet has revealed its 18th annual "Best in Travel" list. The 2023 edition is in a slightly different format than it has been in years past. Rather than a simple list, the destinations are split up into five categories -- eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.
World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar’s 1 liquor store
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In a dusty neighborhood on the outskirts of Qatar’s capital, guards stand duty at a gated compound ringed with razor wire, carefully checking passports and permits before allowing anyone inside. But this isn’t a prison or a high-security area associated with the ongoing World Cup.
Heathrow passengers warned of ‘disruption, delays and potential cancellations’ as 72 hour strike is called
Passengers flying from London Heathrow airport on some airlines between 16 and 18 December have been warned to to expect “disruption, delays and potentially cancellations” after another strike by Menzies ground handlers was called by the Unite union.The 72-hour stoppage by 350 workers is due to begin at 4am on Friday 16 December, as part of a pay dispute. The union says a flat-rate increase offered by Menzies “amounts to a real terms pay cut”.Unite says 10 airlines spread across Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4 will be “particularly affected”: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Egyptair, Finnair,...
Fred Again.., Nia Archives and Cat Burns among longlist for BBC’s Sound of 2023
Fred Again.., Nia Archives and Biig Piig are among this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 longlist.The list was revealed this morning and features 10 artists who are tipped for success next year.The full list of artists includes Asake, Biig Piig, Cat Burns, Dylan, FLO, Fred Again.., Gabriels, Nia Archives, piri & tommy, Rachel Chinouriri.Last year, PinkPantheress was crowned the winner of the prestigious award, beating the likes of indie duo Wet Leg and Nigerian singer Tems.Previous names on the list have included stars such as Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Adele and Jorja Smith.The winner of this...
Japan travel guide: Everything you need to know
Neon lights and all-night karaoke. Tranquil temples and bowing geisha. Steaming hot springs and soaring Mount Fuji. Japan is brimming with evocative moments, and delicious contrasts. Where else can you spend the morning shopping in a skyscraper and the afternoon chilling in the forest with snow monkeys?The question, for most visitors, isn’t why go – but how to put it all together. The good news is that it’s easier than you may think. From excellent transport links (the bullet train is world famous) to cheap dining and plenty of English-language signage, Japan is very user friendly. It’s clean, safe and...
Should I Get To Philadelphia Airport Early To Have Lunch At The Centurion Lounge?
I have an upcoming trip to Philadelphia and haven’t flown there in years, except for that time when our JetBlue flight was diverted there for a medical emergency. Since my flight home doesn’t leave until mid-afternoon, I have the opportunity to get to the airport a little earlier than usual and possibly check out the AMEX Centurion Lounge.
Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months.During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.Among the various charged comments he made during a three-hour committee appearance, he called on the European Commission to change laws so that only domestic French flights would be affected during air traffic controller strikes and that overflights would be protected.Mr O’Leary also called on the proposed single European sky to be implemented, but...
Comments / 0